Versatile Tabaracci Talks Utah Trip





The University of Utah has become known as a player development factory, but there are two positions recently that have begun to really stand out: linebacker and tight end. Park City HS three-star 5.7 rated athlete Carson Tabaracci checks both boxes.

The talented 6-foot-2 and 230 pounder, who is ranked the no. 42 athlete in the 2022 class by Rivals, recently visited the Utah campus for the Arizona State game.

“It was awesome and good to see. The environment was nice. It was a good experience for me and my family,” said Tabaracci. “The visit was everything and more than I was expecting. They pack the days; there’s lots of stuff. It gave me lots of knowledge, so it was really organized and a good official, for sure.”

Of course, he also watched a great game, one that saw significant impacts from upperclassmen at each of the positions he plays.

“The game was a lot of fun,” said Tabaracci. “They didn’t start off too hot in the first half. Then to see them ramp it up in the second half, that was one of my favorite parts of the whole trip. The 28 unanswered points were impressive.”

The Utah staff views him as an athletic and versatile backer, but they also see similarities to his game as a tight end that matches up with current Utes tight end Brant Kuithe.

As for what side of the field Tabaracci ends up on, that’s the big question.

“It’s really split right now and I’m not sure what I’d do yet if I went there,” he said. “There’s a lot of upside to both, so it’s been a bit of contemplation in my mind. I think we’ll just have to wait and if I were to make that decision (to go to Utah) I would have to try both.”

Because of this, Tabaracci spent a lot of time with tight ends coach Freddie Whittingham and linebackers coach Colton Swan.

“Both are really cool about it, they’re not pressuring me one way or the other,” said Tabaracci. “I think in their hearts in the end, they want what’s best for the Utes. They’ve been really understanding about it and it’s nice to see.”

Tabaracci is looking to major in Entrepreneurship. He was impressed with how highly regarded the University of Utah’s business school is, which recently ranked as the 5th best undergraduate entrepreneur program among public schools (8th overall) by the U.S. News & World Report and is home to the Lassonde Entrepreneur Institute.

“I think we hit everything I needed to see, to make a good decision with all of the factors that play into it,” according to Tabaracci.

Elijah Shelton and Andrew Mata’afa were his player hosts. During the visit they had a lot of meetings, watched a lot of film, went to Top Golf, and toured the dorms and academic facilities.

So what is he looking for to help make his decision? It’s actually something that the Utah football program does really well: culture.

“I’m a big culture guy. I think it all starts with the foundation and dudes being leaders and seeing that spread through a program,” said Tabaracci. “When you see a good culture, it’s like a family, so when things don’t go well, they can rely on it so that when things don’t go well they tend to bounce back better.”

With his Utah visit now done, Tabaracci will go to Notre Dame this weekend and USC the next. Oregon and Ohio State don’t have visits lined up, but he would like to take trips there.

“I feel like I’ve kind of narrowed it down to my top five: Ohio State, Oregon, Utah, USC and Notre Dame. I think those are the schools I’ll be focusing on,” he continued, “There’s so much upside to each program. They’re really different, it’s going to be a tough decision. I’m just hoping I can make an educated decision on where I go. It’s tough.”

As the local standout looks to make his decision, the Utes have put their best foot forward and have checked all of the boxes. Will he stay home? Tabaracci has an impressive final five to choose from.



