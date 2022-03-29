Utes’ Vele Ready for Bigger Role





Elite players come and go in only a short period of time - that’s the beauty of college football. Eventually, another star rises to the occasion and also leaves their mark on a fanbase and football program. The University of Utah is looking for their next go-to receiver as fan-favorite Britain Covey is off to the NFL. While the cupboard isn’t bare, there are plenty of questions around the Utes receiving group. However, Devaughn Vele could be the one ready to take the torch.

An imposing figure at 6-foot-5 and 204 pounds with a freakish wingspan and reliable hands, this is an opportunity for the Utes to utilize Vele even more this season.

Last year, Vele played in all 14 games, recording 23 receptions for 389 yards (16 YPC) and one touchdown. At times he flashed the skills of an elite receiver, but the tight ends, running backs, and Covey were the focal points of the offense.

“It’s definitely a patience kind of game; the tight ends and running backs are making a lot of plays, even the quarterback position,” said Vele. “(People watching) are thinking that we're the ones lacking, that's humbled us as a group a little bit. It’s made us a tighter knit group. We know it’s us against everyone basically. It’s more of trusting in the process that we're going to show out when we need to, to help the team win when we need to because it’s been working the last couple of seasons.”

Going into his junior year and stepping into more of a veteran role, he says that it’s important for the young guys to trust the process, trust the coaches, and the players helping them. By doing that, when the time comes they can have their moment.

“We got a young room with a lot of young guys coming in, we still have a couple veterans and we're just trying to help those guys to help them understand the kind of culture the University of Utah provides,” said Vele. “Not only that, it’s being the playmakers we need to be.”

The 2021 season was a building block for the receiver who had high expectations placed on him ever since he surprised everyone as a walkon. Now, the 2022 season is about becoming the go-to guy that the program believes he can be.

“I’ve got a lot of expectations for myself this year, last year was a little taste of what I can do, I did leave a couple plays out there on the field,” said Vele. “I feel like I’ve put my name out there for people to know who I am. In this off season I’ve been working a lot and doing extra training. Doing all the little things to help the team as much as I can and be one of those play makers that they can look to when it’s third and long, we need a big play. I'm that guy they can turn to.”

With the chance to become a huge target on the offensive side of the ball, Vele says spring ball is an opportunity to hone in on his skills and techniques.

“Just refining the little things, I do have little technicalities that I do, that I know I can fix especially if I want to play at the next level, something that you can do at the college level that won't slide in the NFL. I’m trying to do the little things that the NFL scouts are looking for in receivers when drafting them,” said Vele. “Spring ball is definitely one of those things, you can focus on yourself a lot, I’m not saying you don’t think as much about the team, it’s the time you can refine your skills personally, because once fall camp comes it's all about the team.”

After a reflective offseason, Vele and the wide receivers are coming into spring ball with a point to prove.



