



At the University of Utah, for running back Tavion Thomas the last month has been a rollercoaster. Just days before the San Diego State game he lost his aunt. This was definitely a difficult situation for Thomas, as she helped raise him and his two siblings, plus an additional 10 children in Dayton, Ohio.

“I’m hanging in there, just trying to stay focused and look at the bigger picture,” he said. “I know she wouldn’t want me to give up.”

Shortly before playing Arizona State Thomas was able to go home for a few days to see family.

“It felt good to come home, I haven’t been home in almost two years,” said Thomas. “It felt good to go home, not in those circumstances but it felt good to be around family.”

Given that opportunity he felt that it helped him regroup and look at the bigger picture for himself and where he wants to be.

“I feel like sometimes you need to go back to your environment and see where this is where you don’t want to be,” he admitted. Now, you know your mission.

“You don’t want to come back home and do the certain things you were doing at home,” he continued. “It was good to stay locked in, stay focused and remember your ‘why.’ I went home and saw the rest of my family, they’ve been telling me that they’ve been watching me…I needed that family love and it got me back on track.”

Within that same time frame Thomas was also facing disciplinary action from Whittingham. While the circumstances haven't been disclosed, Thomas wasn’t available for the first half of the Utes win over Arizona State, but would see game action in the second half finishing the night with 11 carries and 60 yards.

Slowly Tavion’s workload has increased. Saturday, against the Bruins he would run for 91 yards and have a touchdown on 18 carries. It’s becoming more clear Thomas and Whittingham are getting back on the same page about expectations.

“I need to up my level of play,” he admitted. “I need to come out and hit it hard, make more plays for the team and do my job and the rest will follow.

“Starting tomorrow at practice, we’re going to come out, pay attention to the little details and work. Forget about last week, focus and hit the ground running.”

While there hasn’t been a clear lead back for the past few games Tavion is ready and focused to become that leader for the group, again.

“There isn’t any pressure, can’t give into the pressure, we’re built for it. Coming off last year to this year we still need to know who we are,” Thomas said. “We are defending champs, everyone will give us (their) best shot and we need to capitalize on everything, come out and hit the ground running.”

The ‘Train’ was having maintenance, time to take the boot out, now it’s time to get going,” continued Thomas. “My brothers need me, they're counting on me and I’m counting on them too. I want to do whatever I can do to help the team win.”



