Utes’ Tafuna is Ready to Unleash New Approach





The University of Utah is well known for their player development. The staff is also highly-regarded for evaluating a player and envisioning them at a different position.

Junior Tafuna came to Utah as a 235 pound linebacker, but he knew his college position would be on the defensive line. Ever since returning from his LDS mission, Tafuna rapidly put on weight, currently tipping the scales at 297 pounds.

Still relatively new to the defensive tackle position in 2021, Tafuna’s hard work and preparation paid off, as he took full advantage of an opportunity due to the season ending injury to Viane Moala.

“Coach Pouha said it really good: it’s just you and your technique at the end of the day, so I really took that to heart,” said Tafuna. “Those reps I got in individual drills really meant a lot to me, because they really do count. Looking back on it, it really is a surprise because I was a small dude.”

Despite there being more seasoned guys at the position, Tafuna immediately stood out from the group, as he maintained his athleticism from his linebacker days. He’d go on to play in 13 of 14 games, starting 11 of them and eventually was named the Pac-12 Freshman Defensive Player of the Year.

Now heading into year two, Tafuna will be looked at as the leader of the group, which is something he’s comfortable with.

“It’s been going good. It’s trying to be the same guy everyday,” said Tafuna. “Just coming off the ball, running guys together; letting guys know that ‘I’m with you.'"

Over the offseason, Pouha retired from coaching and the Utes brought in a Utah legend, Luther Elliss, to coach the defensive tackles. While he misses Pouha, Tafuna has loved the change and Elliss’ new approach.

“Coach Elliss has definitely been a big key in trying to get us to running it back, especially with his expectations in the defensive line room,” said an excited Tafuna. “His technique has changed our playing style in the front and he’s been helping us adjust really well. I’m excited for you all to see what we can do from his coaching.”

With Elliss leading the charge, the group is back to attacking the way many fans will remember Elliss approaching the game as a former All-American defensive tackle.

“Last year, we played more read-and-react, we weren’t shooting through gaps,” explained Tafuna. “This year, we’re not going to be sitting back reacting to blocks; it’ll be more penetrating and trying to get to the backfield making plays while helping our linebackers get through.”

Because of the new approach, fans can expect more of a rotation along the defensive line in 2022.

“We’ll be rolling them in,” said Tafuna. “First stringers are going to go in and dominate, second stringers are going to go in and dominate, so as we see it, there’s going to be a lot of rotations to give everyone a chance to do their thing.”

The one-time linebacker is no longer a secret. Just like the team overall, he’ll have a target on his back and be a primary focus on opponents’ game plans. It’s a challenge Tafuna relishes and he’s ready to defend the Pac-12 crown.

“We’re excited to run it back,” said Tafuna with a huge smile across his face.



