



Week three of the College Football Playoffs rankings is here, and the University of Utah and Oregon Ducks both remained at no. 6 and no. 7, respectively. Remaining the same is never ideal, but it’s important to remember where they’re already at. After a comeback win for the ages by Oklahoma, the Sooners still sit behind both schools, indicating that the CFP committee has no plans of them jumping the Pac-12 schools.

That however wasn’t the only development to smile upon.

Suddenly, the Ducks and Utes have another Pac-12 member in the rankings, as USC debuted at no. 23. Of course, that now looks like a bigger win for Oregon, and most importantly for Utah, it’s not as bad of a loss. The Trojans will need to beat UCLA resoundingly, in order to jump higher in the rankings, as that’s their last regular season game.

Now for something to follow, but tough to smile about…

Sitting at one loss, Alabama losing Tua Tagovailoa could be crushing. Ignore the fact that the Ducks and Utes didn’t jump them after his injury, the jury is still out and both Pac-12 schools suddenly look like a better option. Alabama’s strength of schedule for potential CFP team—they play Western Carolina this weekend—will also hurt them.

With the unfortunate injury to Tagovailoa, it’s also important to note that the same thing that hurts the Crimson Tide, is helping Utah. The committee is of the belief that with a healthy Zack Moss, Utah beats USC. These are two examples of transformative figures in college football, that greatly affect the perspective. The benefit for Utah, Moss is healthy (*knock on wood*) and destroying the competition, while for Bama, Tua isn’t coming back.

Going forward for Utah and Oregon, these are some things to root for: Become a Texas A&M fan this week, as they face off against LSU. Cheer for Auburn to beat Alabama in two weeks, as a three-loss Auburn squad has no prayer at the playoffs—keep in mind that they’re three losses are to Top 10 teams. Root for a Georgia loss in the SEC Championship Game, as it looks as though they’ll face LSU.

Most importantly for Utah and Oregon, take it one week at a time, but just keep winning.

Here are the CFP rankings from November 19th:



