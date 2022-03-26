Utes Spring Preview: Wide Receivers

The University of Utah is receiving a ton of praise in the offseason, especially when it comes to early Top 10 rankings and numerous Top 5s. Despite this praise, the team knows that it’s the results during the actual season that count. For the Utes to reach those lofty heights and be a threat for the CFP, one position group needs to take a giant leap forward: the wide receivers.

Even though the receivers didn’t put up eye-popping numbers in year-one under receivers coach Chad Bumphis, a lot of positive results happened away from the game days. Now it’s time to show that they can be trusted more within an offense that has relied heavily on its tight ends and running backs.

If Utah finishes the 2022 season in the Top 5, this group will have stepped up. If they don’t step up, this team will likely be more around the Top 10-15 range. It’s safe to say it’s an important spring for this group, as the Utes are looking for game-changers to emerge from the receiver position.





The Starters

Devaughn Vele, Sophomore

6-foot-5 and 204 pounds

The intriguing sophomore played in all 14 and eventually started seven of them. He had 23 receptions for 389 yards (16.9 ypc) and one touchdown. He’s a big play threat, who should show more consistency with time. Vele has great hands and an insanely impressive catch radius.

Solomon Enis, Senior

6-foot-3 and 208 pounds

Enis had five starts in 2021, 22 catches for 248 yards (11.3 ypc) and a touchdown. He’s an excellent leader who does the dirty work with the blocking. He should be relied on more and more to be that target that moves the sticks. He’s a solid possession receiver that if he shows more deep threat capabilities, he could have a breakout senior year. The tools are there and Enis has responded well to last year’s position coach change.





The Contenders

Jaylen Dixon, Senior

5-foot-9 and 165 pounds

Dixon is likely the early top candidate to replace Britain Covey. After a year break from football, Dixon recorded five receptions for 76 yards and one touchdown in 2021. While his numbers don’t scream “top receiver,” he stands to be a big benefactor of Covey electing to go pro. The slot is the one receiver position at Utah that gets targeted frequently. If Dixon regains his form from 2018-19, the Utah offense has a dynamic playmaker that would be the deep threat that quarterback Cam Rising and the offense needs.

Money Parks, Sophomore

5-foot-10 and 170 pounds

He caught one pass all of 2021, in a start against USC. The catch was enough to get excited for Parks’ future, it was a touchdown where he showed great field awareness. If anyone has a breakout spring, Parks is the likely candidate.

Makai Cope, R-Freshman

6-foot-3 and 199 pounds

Cope saw action in two games in 2021, so the talented wideout qualified for a redshirt season. This spring is his second as a Ute and he’ll look to take full advantage of his developmental time. Despite veterans having starting experience, Cope can significantly cut into their reps with a good showing this spring.

Ryan Peppins, Freshman

5-foot-8 and 147 pounds

The Alabama HS Player of the year for the 2021 season is on campus early for spring ball. With elite speed and jaw-dropping moves in the open-field, he could be an X-factor in 2022, but gaining close to 15 pounds should be of the utmost importance. Currently listed at 147, the likelihood is he’s already added more weight than that.

Ben Renfro, Sophomore

6-foot-1 and 191 pounds

So far Renfro has gone back and forth between safety and wide receiver ever since arriving on campus in 2020. He was initially recruited as a safety, despite being a wide receiver in high school. In his two seasons, his playing time has mainly been on special teams.

Kyrese Rowan, Sophomore

5-foot-10 and 182 pounds

After two seasons in the program, Rowan was awarded a scholarship in 2021. He has yet to record a reception, but usually if you’re awarded a scholarship before your senior season, then the coaches season some intriguing potential in you.





UteNation Take

It can’t be understated: this is an extremely important spring for this group. Expect Money Parks to emerge as a key part of the receiver rotation and possibly push for a starting role, as the slot position is wide open. From there it’s all about consistency for guys like Vele, Enis, and Dixon. Can Enis have a Freddie Brown type breakout as a senior? Can Vele emerge as the dominant downfield threat Utah hasn’t seen much of during their time in the Pac-12? Can Peppins gain enough weight to be an instant-impact with his Covey-esque moves? Time will tell.



