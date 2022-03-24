Utes Spring Preview: Tight Ends

Heading into spring ball, the University of Utah has an embarrassment of riches at tight end despite losing veteran starter Cole Fotheringham to the NFL. What was initially expected to be a complete rebuilding year at the position, the right end group has turned into a pleasant surprise, as both Brant Kuithe and Dalton Kincaid chose to return for their senior seasons in order to elevate their draft stock—and also defend the Pac-12 crown.

Here’s what to expect from the group this spring:





The Starters

Brant Kuithe, Senior

6-foot-2 and 222 pounds

The ultimate hybrid, is a weapon that you put wherever you need him. The three-time Second-Team All-Pac-12 selection has 129 career receptions for 1,670 yards (13.9 yards per reception). He scored six touchdowns in 2021. With Kuithe returning for his senior season, the plan is to significantly increase his role, giving Kuithe the majority of the targets that would have otherwise gone to Britain Covey.





Dalton Kincaid, Senior

6-foot-4 and 242 pounds

Kincaid is the modern day tight end that offenses covet. He has ideal size, moves well, has solid hands, and he’s dependable in run blocking situations. He had 36 receptions for 510 yards and eight touchdowns in 2021. His YAC average of 14.2 was third among all Pac-12 tight ends.





The Backups

Thomas Yassmin, Junior

6-foot-5 and 248 pounds

The only reason Yassmin isn’t a household name yet is because of the ridiculous depth that Utah has at the tight end position. There have been rumblings around the program recently that the lightbulb has come on and when he gets his opportunity, he’s expected to be a Pac-12 problem. With the young depth suddenly at the position, spring ball will be extremely important for Yassmin to showcase his progression.





Munir McClain, R-Sophomore

6-foot-4 and 226 pounds

The USC transfer recently made the switch from receiver to tight end. Is it a move to maximize his talent? Is it a letdown that Utah had to move a guy everyone hoped would be an elite playmaker at wide receiver? Only time will tell.





Taniela Pututau, R-Freshman

6-foot-3 and 247 pounds

He was a highly-rated receiver in high school before he tore his ACL his senior season. Taniela then went on a LDS mission and planned to play defensive end when he got back. However, since he got home, he’s been looked at at defensive end, linebacker, and tight end. Is tight end his permanent home? Stay tuned.





Isaac Vaha, R-Freshman

6-foot-6 and 268 pounds

When Vaha signed with Utah, I mentioned he arguably had the highest ceiling in his signing class. I still believe that, but there are two things to consider: his leg injury last season, as well as his weight at 268 pounds. I still expect Vaha to have a dominant career as a Ute, but will it still be at tight end?





Landon Morris, R-Freshman

6-foot-5 and 233 pounds

Morris signed with Syracuse out of high school, went to fall camp, and immediately felt misled on how they planned on using him. He left the program before their season even started. Morris oozes potential, but he’ll likely have to wait his turn in a loaded rotation.





UteNation Take

There’s really not any mystery at this position, as both Kuithe and Kincaid return and will likely be taken in the 2023 NFL Draft. These two will unquestionably be quarterback Cam Rising’s top two targets on offense.

After those two, the questions will emerge. Logan Kendall will arrive in the fall, as he’s instantly expected to slot into the Cole Fotheringham role. From there, expect Offensive Coordinator Andy Ludwig to get creative in order to involve Yassmin more.



