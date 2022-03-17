Utes Spring Preview: Running Backs





The University of Utah knows how to churn out productive running backs. They were dominant under the tutelage of former Utah coach Kiel McDonald, but it’s been that way throughout the Kyle Whittingham era. That dominance won’t change, as Utah returns All-American candidate Tavion Thomas, who, like Cam Rising, could be up for the Heisman discussion if Utah wins another Pac-12 title.

With McDonald off to USC, the running back group will now be led by former Ute-great Quinton Ganther, who has long been coveted as a coach by Whittingham. Despite the position being in a solid spot heading into spring ball, there will be a lot of intrigue among this group.





The Starter

Tavion Thomas, Junior

6-foot-2 and 221 pounds

Similar to the quarterback situation, Tavion Thomas comes into 2022 spring camp set as the starting running back. In 2021, Thomas broke the school record for rushing touchdowns in a season with 21 on his way to 1,108 yards and First Team Pac-12 All-Conference honors. If Rising was the driver of the Utah offense, then Thomas was the engine that Utah teams are traditionally known for with great running back play. Thomas is a proven commodity, so he will probably see light work and reps during spring ball to protect him from injuries.





The Backups

Micah Bernard, Sophomore

6-foot and 202 pounds

With TJ Pledger moving on to the NFL, Micah Bernard leads the pack of backs to spell Thomas. Bernard was arguably the best pass catcher of the running backs in 2021, lining up in the backfield and in the slot at various times on his way to 26 receptions to go with his 87 carries and 523 rushing yards. Also an important thing to note: Bernard looked as though he was about to run away with the starting job in 2020, until he suffered a shoulder injury. A healthy Bernard and Thomas in the backfield is a scary thought for Utah’s opponents.





Chris Curry, Junior

5-foot-11 and 215 pounds

Chris Curry was a highly-touted transfer from LSU, but saw limited action in 2021 behind Thomas, Pledger, and Bernard. He highlights a group of young, mostly unproven talent in the rest of the running back group. Curry’s time in the SEC and being a part of the 2019 National Champion LSU Tigers should give him a leg up, but this backfield is full of talent ready to explode onto the scene as the next great Utah running back. Spring will be a perfect time for him to show his bruising mentality. His running style is very similar to Thomas’.





Jaylon Glover, Freshman

5-foot-9 and 190 pounds

Jaylon Glover could be next in line from the state of Florida to make a big impact on the Utah football program. The four-star running back from Lakeland, FL held 42 offers and Utah plucked him out of SEC country as he stayed true to the Utes throughout the recruiting process. His build is similar to Utah great and former Florida prep star Zack Moss, although Glover is not quite the weight that Moss was. Glover does not go down easily and has the ability to runaway from defenses. He rushed for over 2,000 yards and 26 touchdowns his senior season.

While there has been a lot of hype surrounding the Rivals250 recruit, and rightfully so, he’ll need a huge spring in order to break into the top two on the depth chart.





Ricky Parks, R-Freshman

5-foot-10 and 211 pounds

Ricky Parks is another running back product from the Sunshine State that is built just like Zack Moss. Parks is a downhill runner, plays low to the ground, and really adds yards after contact. With a full running back room in 2021 with Thomas, Pledger, and Curry, Parks did not see the field in his first season. However, with a year under his belt, the former 4-star recruit will have a good opportunity to show what he’s learned from his more experienced peers in a talented position group.





UteNation Take

Thomas and Bernard are set as the top two in the backfield. From there, anyone could emerge with the coaching change from Kiel McDonald to Ganther. The camp obsession will be around Glover, so it’s up to the Florida Player of the Year to perform up to the hype.



