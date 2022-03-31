Utes Spring Preview - Offensive Line

The University of Utah football team will need to fill in for First-Team All-Pac-12 Nick Ford and Second-Team All-Pac-12 Bam Olaseni’s departures on the left side of the line, so the battles in spring ball will be intriguing to watch. Replacing two All-Pac-12 linemen is never an easy task, but Jim Harding’s group has answered the call before and will look to do it again in 2022.

The Utah offensive linemen this season are a mix of guys who have seen various amounts of playing time and those who are waiting to show they can open up the same running lanes as in 2021 and protect their leader in Cam Rising. Utah football has the reputation of being a physically punishing team, and it starts in the trenches with the offensive line opening holes for their backs like Tavion Thomas and Micah Bernard.





The Starters

Keaton Bills, Sophomore

6-foot-4 and 318 pounds

The starter at left guard for eight games in 2021, Bills played in 12 total. He’ll be looked at as a vital piece to the line in 2022. When healthy, Bills is a vital piece to the offensive line puzzle.





Braeden Daniels, Junior

6-foot-4 and 299 pounds

With Nick Ford off to the NFL, Daniels is the unquestioned leader of the offensive line. Daniel’s was All-Pac-12 Second-Team in 2021, starting three games at left guard and then really blossoming at right tackle. The junior has played in 35 career games with 29 starts.





Jaren Kump, Sophomore

6-foot-5 and 309 pounds

The frontrunner for the left tackle spot in 2022, Kump has played in nine games total as a Ute with three starts at left tackle and one at right tackle. His season-ending injury opened the door at left tackle for out-going senior Bam Olaseni to blossom. As good as Olaseni was, that should also remind everyone of the sky-high expectations the football program has for Kump.





Sataoa Laumea, Sophomore

6-foot-4 and 312 pounds

An All-Pac-12 Second-Team selection in 2020, Laumea was Honorable-Mention in 2021. He started 13 games at left guard and has proven himself to be a key cog of the offensive line, despite only being a sophomore.





Paul Maile, Junior

6-foot-2 and 304 pounds

Believe it or not, the Utah offensive line worked better as a unit when Maile was under center, as opposed to Nick Ford. Maile earned a lot of praise in 2021 for getting his guys set and in the right position by making the correct calls and reads at the line-of-scrimmage. He’s a vital piece to the Utah offensive line.





The Contenders

Kolinu’u Faaiu, R-Freshman

6-foot-3 and 316 pounds

A 3-Star recruit in the 2021 class, Faaiu didn’t see any action in 2021. While there are opportunities to be had, he’s likely a year away from more significant reps.





Alex Harrison, Sophomore

6-foot-4 and 324 pounds

The massive lineman from Bountiful has seen action in two games since arriving on campus in 2020. This spring, he’s looking to break into the two-deep in the guard rotation.





Falcon Kaumatule, Sophomore

6-foot-8 and 298 pounds

Kaumatule saw action in 10 games in 2021, almost completely on special teams. The sophomore has a measurables that offensive line coaches drool over, but he could stand to gain a little more weight. If he does that, he should be in Harding’s line rotation.





Tyler Knaak, Freshman

6-foot-7 and 319 pounds

A little newer to the offensive side of the ball, Knaak saw his recruitment in 2022 explode late in the process. With arriving early for spring ball, he has college-ready measurables and the Utah strength and conditioning program should make him ready to contribute by fall. He could be a surprise freshman to follow.





Hunter Lotulelei, R-Freshman

6-foot-2 and 323 pounds

The former 4-Star recruit and cousin to Utes royalty, Star and Lowell Lotulelei, has yet to play in a game since arriving back from his mission in 2020. This spring is crucial for him with the offensive line and if he can’t crack the rotation, it could be time to look at him at defensive tackle—which Utah initially recruited him for before he chose the offensive side.





Johnny Maea, Junior

6-foot-4 and 311 pounds

Maea graduated high school one year after Britain Covey. Since returning from his mission, the Junior has played in one game during the shortened COVID season and seven in 2021 on special teams. He’ll look to prove his work this spring as a late-blooming depth piece to the offensive line.





Michael Mokofisi, R-Freshman

6-foot-4 and 316 pounds

Last season as a true freshman, Mokofisi saw action on the offensive in four games. Initially recruited as a defensive tackle, Mokofisi looks to have found an immediate home on the offensive side of the ball. His development over the spring will be something to pay attention to.





Marist Talavou, Sophomore

6-foot-2 and 319 pounds

Talavou came to Utah in 2020 as a 3-Star recruit out of high school powerhouse, St. John Bosco HS. He has yet to receive action in any games, after also missing the majority of his junior year in high school due to injury. The talent is there, so the hope is that he takes a big step forward this spring.





Zereoue Williams, R-Freshman

6-foot-8 and 292 pounds

Williams saw action in two games on special teams in 2021. With his massive frame, like Kaumatule, he’ll want to get north of three pounds this offseason. Once he does that, he should be a mainstay in the offensive line rotation.





UteNation Take

Even with the graduation of Nick Ford and Bam Olaseni, the starting unit seems set. Therefore, this spring will be more about building quality depth. A healthy Jaren Kump will slide back into the starting role at left tackle, while a healthy Maile should reclaim the starting center role that he took from Ford—who ended up winning the 2021 Pac-12 Morris Trophy.

Daniels will slot in at right tackle where Kaumatule backed him up at the end of last season. Sataoa Laumea will start for the third year at right guard, but they’ll look for a dependable backup for him. The big questions will be who the backups are at center and left tackle. Additionally, as good as Bills is, can Mokofisi push him?

Going into the Utes highly-anticipated 2022 season, the offensive line looks set and ready to pave the way to stucco.



