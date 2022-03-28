Utes Spring Preview: Linebackers





The University of Utah will be looking two replace two All-Pac-12 performers in Devin Lloyd and Nephi Sewell. Both standouts recently participated at the NFL Combine, and Lloyd is an expected Top 10-15 pick. For most teams, replacing two guys of that caliber would be a frightening task, but linebackers coach Colton Swan has his unit stockpiled with talent.

The Utes linebackers in 2022 are an interesting mix of walkons turned impact players, elite recruits, and an impact transfer. With Swan leading this group, there’s little doubt that the linebackers will be ready for the season opener.





The Contenders

Karene Reid, Sophomore

6-foot and 226 pounds

The defensive star of last spring ball, Reid walked on but quickly earned a scholarship. He started six games this past season at rover linebacker tallying 44 total tackles, two TFL, one sack, one interception, one quarterback hurry and two breakups.

Reid is very similar to All-Pac-12 performer Nephi Sewell, who elected to go to the NFL Draft.





Hayden Furey, Junior

6-foot-2 and 226 pounds

When the defensive packages called for it, Fury made four starts in 2021. He contributed 13 total tackles, two TFL, and two pass breakups. It’s a loaded position, but don’t count the former walkon out.





Lander Barton, Freshman

6-foot-4 and 227 pounds

The legacy-Ute and Rivals100 recruit graduated early to join the Utes for spring ball. Look for him to make his presence known early on and often. If he doesn’t earn a starting spot this spring, there’s little doubt among people around the program that he’ll be heavily in the linebacker rotation. Barton has a bright future.





Mohamoud Diabate, Senior

6-foot-4 and 220 pounds

The transfer from Florida played in 37 games while starting 17 at Florida (2019-21). He recorded 176 total tackles, 14 TFL, six sacks, three forced fumbles, had two pass breakups and an interception. When entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, Diabate did his research on what he felt was his best fit and best place to continue to develop. He was the one who made the first contact with Utah. He’ll participate in spring ball, but likely won’t do any live work. He will be heavily involved in the linebacker rotation in 2022.





Ethan Calvert, R-Freshman

6-foot-1 and 220 pounds

Like Barton, Calvert is a legacy-Ute and was a highly-rated and coveted linebacker in 2021. Unfortunately, his season was cut short after the first game with an injury at the time that Swan publicly hoped it wouldn’t be career-threatening. There should be a better idea on his recovery come the fall.





Josh Calvert, Sophomore

6-foot-2 and 227 pounds

Ethan’s brother was a transfer from Washington and also a former 4-Star linebacker through Rivals. He appeared in one game in 2021, the Utes game against Stanford.





Andrew Mata’afa, Junior

6-foot-3 and 223 pounds

In 2021, Mata’afa saw action in 13 games, in which he had five tackles and one pass breakups. The talent is there, but this is an important spring for him, as the opportunity for significant reps are there, but the position is loaded.





Justin Medlock, Freshman

6-foot and 219 pounds

A huge 2022 signing day win for the Utes, he’s on campus for spring ball. Watch his highlights and you’ll instantly think of a young Gionni Paul. Medlock is a versatile wildcard in this group of linebackers.





Lolani Langi, R-Freshman

6-foot-2 and 212 pounds

The brother of Harvey Langi, Lolani attended spring ball at Washington State last year after his mission. The Cougars prefer their linebackers to be lighter, so he dropped weight. He then chose to transfer to Utah in the fall and is still working on increasing it.





Mason Tufaga, R-Freshman

6-foot-1 and 228 pounds

Another legacy-Ute, Mason was a part of the star-studded 2021 linebacker group that the Utes landed. With how loaded the position group was, and with two All-Conference starters, he didn’t see any action during the 2021 season.





Carson Tabaracci, Freshman

6-foot-2 and 225 pounds

Tabo had a long and impressive offer list coming out of Park City HS. Had he gone to a bigger school, it’s likely that he would have been a 4-Star recruit and in the Rivals250, but that wasn’t the case. I’m not sold that he ends up at linebacker, but that’s where the athlete will get his first opportunity. It’s likely he could end up on offense, sooner rather than later. If he does stay at linebacker, that means he’s made quite the impression over the spring. Stay tuned.





UteNation Take

With so many talented options, one would think that this would be a tough group to predict. However, the expected rotation should be Reid, Diabate, Barton, and possibly Furey. If others break out, that’s a great problem to have. One bit of spring intrigue will be Medlock, who is a bit of a wildcard. We’ll see how Ethan Calvert has progressed, come fall.



