Utes Spring Preview: Defensive Tackles





This spring at defensive tackle, the University of Utah is looking to replace starter and longtime contributor Hauati Pututau, as well as Viane Moala. Half of that challenge looks to be accomplished, as sophomore Junior Tafuna took over for Moala the third game last season after a season-ending injury. Tafuna went on to claim All-Conference honors and cement his status as a factor to Utah’s defense.

Aside from Tafuna, though, the questions arise, as the Utes have welcomed back one of the G.O.A.T.s of Utah football, Luther Elliss to oversee the position that once made the staple of Utah’s defensive success.





The Starter

Junior Tafuna, Sophomore

6-foot-2 and 297 pounds

The former HS linebacker has really blossomed since adding nearly 55 pounds and being moved to defensive tackle. A 2021 Second Team All-Pac-12 selection by the Associated Press and the Pac-12 Freshman Defensive Player of the Year, Tafuna looks to be the next in a long line of big-time defensive tackles at Utah.

In 2021, Tafuna played in 13 games and started 11. He totaled 33 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 4.5 sacks, one fumble recovery and one pass breakup.





The Contenders

Devin Kaufusi, Senior

6-foot-7 and 288 pounds

One of two early favorites to start alongside Junior Tafuna, Kaufusi played in all 14 games in 2021 with two starts. He totaled 13 tackles, one TFL, one pass breakup and one quarterback hurry. He’s the elder statesman of the group, but he’ll have plenty of underclassmen pushing him all along the way.





Aliki Vimahi, Sophomore

6-foot-4 and 304 pounds

Vimahi played in 10 games in 2021 with two starts. Because of his experience, he has an early leg-up on the others to start, just like Kaufusi. For the 2021 season, Vimahi had 12 tackles, two sacks, a quarterback hurry and three pass breakups. His production increased towards the end of the season, and one of his starts was in the big win against no. 3 Oregon.





Tennessee Pututau, Sophomore

6-foot-2 and 280 pounds

During the 2021 season, Tennessee saw action in nine games. He recorded four tackles and had a sack in the Pac-12 Championship Game. If he can get back to his 2020 numbers—two starts, 10 tackles, three TFL, one quarterback hurry—he’d be a dangerous option alongside Tafua.





Simote Pepa, R-Freshman

6-foot-3 and 354 pounds

A massive specimen at defensive tackle, once Pepa builds up his endurance, he could be a nightmare. Last spring, he was manhandling the offensive line before they figured out his moves and his endurance wore down. Since then, he’s done what he could to drop weight, as he used to weigh in the 370s. Pepa played in four games in 2021 and didn’t record a stat. The more and more he can get his weight down, he becomes the ultimate wildcard for this group.





Tevita Fotu, R-Freshman

6-foot-5 and 292 pounds

The little brother of former Ute and current Arizona Cardinal, Leki Fotu, Tevita has insane measurables just like his brother. He didn’t see any action in 2021, so spring is important for him to show he can be a key part of the defensive tackle rotation.





Fua Pututau, Junior

6-foot-1 and 297 pounds

In 2021, Fua played in three games, recording one tackle and one pass breakup. He’s one of the older veterans along the line and should provide good depth to the group.





Tanoa Togiai, R-Freshman

6-foot-6 and 310 pounds

Togiai played against Weber State and Colorado, but didn’t record any stats. There was a lot of early buzz when he first arrived on campus, so he one that could take a huge leap forward this spring.





UteNation Take

There’s a lot of hype and buzz around Tafuna, but that also means he’s going to be a key focus of opposing coaches. Therefore, who will step up to take some of that pressure off of him? Of course the easier answer would be one of: Kaufusi, Vimahi, or Tennessee Pututau. However, the right answer is, whoever responds to and soaks in the coaching and experience of Luther Elliss. This group is in capable hands with the former Ute-legend leading them. Solid depth should be there, come fall.



