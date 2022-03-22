Utes Spring Preview: Defensive Ends





The University of Utah defensive end group will be replacing First Team All-Pac-12 performer Mika Tafua, as he chose to pursue the NFL and not take advantage of his extra year due to COVID. Despite Utes defensive ends coach Lewis Powell needing to coach up and prepare a young group, the talent is there for this position to be even better than last season.

Sophomore Van Fillinger has one end spot locked down, but what’s the position outlook like from there?





The Starter

Van Fillinger, Sophomore

6-foot-4 and 250 pounds

The sophomore from Corner Canyon HS broke out in a big way in 2021. Fillinger started 13 of 14 games, led all Pac-12 freshmen in sacks with 5.5. Three of those sacks came in a breakout game against Washington State. He also had 49 tackles and 9.5 tackles for loss. He’s the unquestioned starter of the group. This spring he’ll be looked upon to take on more of a leadership role among the position group.





The Contenders

Jonah Elliss, Sophomore

6-foot-2 and 240 pounds

The son of Ute legend and now coach, Luther Elliss, Jonah saw action all 14 games on special teams and as a reserve linebacker and defensive end. He contributed 15 tackles, one sacks, and two fumble recoveries. Heading into spring ball, Elliss should be considered the favorite to start on the opposite side of Van Fillinger. He brings athleticism and sideline to sideline speed that is rare for a defensive end. He could be the Utah defense’s next breakout star.





Miki Suguturaga, Sophomore

6-foot-4 and 265 pounds

Suguturaga saw action in seven games in 2021, totaling four tackles and a strip-sack against Stanford. The talent is there for him to be a dominant player in the line, so spring ball will be important for him to showcase his abilities.





Jonny Fanaika, R-Freshman

6-foot-3 and 244 pounds

A bit of a wildcard, Fanaika didn’t see any game action in 2021. From last spring to now, it was important for him to pack on weight after he got back from his LDS mission. His brother Brandon was a starter on the offensive at Stanford and his other brother, Jason, was an All-Pac-12 linebacker for Utah from 2014-15.

Now up to 244 pounds, if Fanaika has maintained his athleticism, he could become a valuable piece to the defensive ends rotation.





Connor O’Toole, Sophomore

6-foot-4 and 210 pounds

The former wide receiver is closer to the 220-225 pound range than his listed 210. He saw action all 14 games last season, recording one reception for five yards. He also had that fateful two-point conversion overturned against San Diego State. O’Toole was always cutting his weight down for wide receiver, so adding weight and moving to defend feels more natural for him. He was the one that requested the switch and the staff is intrigued with what he could do at the position.





Tyler Wegis, R-Freshman

6-foot-6 and 220 pounds

With his frame, Wegis would be used more in specialty situations than a full-time role. When he does get his weight up to the upper 230s or 240s, he could be a mismatch nightmare.





UteNation Take

Stanford transfer Gabe Reid will be on campus in the summer, as will Chase Kennedy and Ka’eo Akana. Reid is likely to figure into the rotation, but the starter to team up with Fillinger should come out of this group. At the rate that Elliss started coming in at the end of the 2021 season, he’s the early spring favorite for the other role.



