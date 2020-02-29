



There’s a lot of new faces for the fans to get used on the 2020 University of Utah football team, but one position not only returns one of the best weapons in the Pac-12, it also has the depth to boast about. The tight ends return two talents that accumulated 50 catches for 758 yards and seven touchdowns—and don’t forget those electrifying sweeps where they rushed six times for 102 yards and three scores.



Here what the position will look like during spring ball, with no surprises:





The Starters

Brant Kuithe | 6-foot-2 and 235 pounds, Jr.

After breaking out in a big way as a sophomore, Brant Kuithe is sure to be recognized with his fair share of preseason honors. The crazy thing was, is it was the next guy in this list, Cole Fotheringham, that the coaches expected to break out this past season. At 6-foot-2 and 235, Kuithe can line up at tight end, receiver, and as the Pac-12 knows full good and well, as a ball-carrier taking sweeps for large chunks of yardage.

So what does he do for an encore? With Tyler Huntley and Zack Moss gone, teams will look to key on him, but Utah offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig will continue to be creative with him. Don’t be shocked to see both him and Fotheringham on the field frequently together, with Fotheringham as the traditional tight end and Kuithe lined up at wideout.

One area Kuithe can improve is his blocking, but he’s already shown a mean streak for his size, and it’s hard to nitpick about the most talented returning player on the offense.





Cole Fotheringham | 6-foot-4 and 252 pound, Jr.

It’s not fair to call Kuithe the starter, when Fotheringham started more games—all 14 to Kuithe’s nine. This had a lot to do with the fact that Fotheringham is a talented player in his own right, and he’s also the more traditional tight end. In 2019, he had 16 receptions for 156 yards and one touchdown—a total that could easily double in 2020.

The junior from San Clemente, California is a skilled blocker, as well as a reliable pass-catcher. He also shows surprising athleticism for

His 252 pound frame. Ludwig has had a few months to take a deep dive at film and figure creative and effective ways to have both Kuithe and Fotheringham on the field at the same time. If they prove that they’re both part of the best 11 on offense, they’ll see time on the field frequently together.





The Backup

Thomas Yassmin | 6-foot-5 and 260 pounds

The redshirt sophomore and former Australian rugby star has yet to record a catch as a Ute, but the talent is still there. He’s spent time working with Westlee Tonga off and on, so if there’s no breakthrough soon, perhaps a move to defense is in the cards. This is me just thinking out loud, but can anyone imagine a 6-foot-5 260 pound linebacker—a position of need?





Ute Nation predictions

There’s really no doubt who the star of this group is, as Kuithe is on a star trajectory. The crazy is though—that a few years removed from former offensive coordinator Troy Taylor not even utilizing the position—the Utes could have not one, but two Pac-12 stars at tight end. Tight ends coach Freddie Whittingham deserves a lot of the credit for the development of this group.



