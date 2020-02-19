



The University of Utah will be replacing a lot of key playmakers after their impressive 2019 season. Luckily for them, the bulk of their offense returns, but at the same time, they’ll need to replace two of their top three contributors.

Tyler Huntley was undoubtedly the best quarterback the Utes had had since Brian Johnson—some would even say, since Alex Smith. So what do the Utes need to do to replace him?

For starters, the backup quarterback decision made last season would usually have lasting repercussions. Remember, Andy Ludwig chose to publicly name Drew Lisk the no. 2, although the meaningful snaps went to the Utes’ 2018 hero, Jason Shelley. Shelley has since entered the transfer portal, wanting a chance to still play quarterback, instead of switching to safety.

Normally that's something that would have left the Utes scrambling, but a series of moves since last offseason has made the 2020 quarterback battle a much more comfortable one than anyone may realize.

Lets take a look at how the depth chart should stack out:





The Contenders

Drew Lisk | 6-foot-1, 205 pounds, senior

We mention him first, because he was Huntley’s backup, but those snaps came with the game in hand. Lisk is a student of the game and a leader in the quarterback room. He also has a good arm and has outperformed his one-time preferred walkon status.

Of course he has a shot at the starting role, but it’s his leadership and guidance that might be most valuable for preparing the next two on the list.





Cam Rising | 6-foot-2, 225 pound, sophomore

One of the stars of fall that no one really heard a ton about. Of course, we did mention him frequently here. Rising cut his teeth in 2019 running the scout team against one of the top defenses in the entire country—a defense that has eight guys participating in the NFL Combine.. During those practices, his connection with Britain Covey was reportedly a thorn in the defense's side. Rising is a true dual-threat, as he can both run and wing it around the field.

Had Rising been eligible to participate in games last season, he undoubtedly would have been Huntley’s backup. After a 2019 showing like he had, albeit in practice, one would think the Texas transfer would come in as the clear favorite, but his position on the depth chart might be determined by the strength and versatility of the 2020 running back group. If Utah can rely on a dual-threat multidimensional balanced offense, Rising could very well be the guy. If they have to rely on slinging the ball around the field, it could be a heated battle with a SEC transfer well known for his passing.





Jake Bentley | 6-foot-4, 220 pound senior

A three-year SEC starter at quarterback, Bentley transferred to the University of Utah after being injured early at South Carolina for the 2019 season. His former squad had enough success under a rising freshman, Ryan Hilinski, that they were building for the future, making it so that Bentley was a top quarterback target on the transfer market. Ludwig has long been a fan of Bentley, and believes that there is still a bunch of untapped potential that he should be able to get out of him. That’s the intrigue as Utah enters the 2020 season. Despite Bentley’s success as a passer, he’s also prone to interceptions. That’s something that he’ll need to clean up under Ludwig‘s tutelage. In his career, Bentley has completed 62.5 percent of his passes, throwing for 7,527 yards, 55 touchdowns, and 32 interceptions.





Ute Nation staff prediction

Don’t expect a starter named directly out of spring ball. The battle between Rising and Bentley will rage on into the fall. Whoever gets the starting nod, it’s going to depend on a lot more than just themselves. How do the running backs look? Have the receivers made progress, while showing that they have some game-breakers in what looks to be a solid unit? There’s also legitimate wonder on whether Bentley’s injured foot will be fully healthy.

Despite the uncertainty, the position has more than capable talents, and will be a fun battle to follow this spring. It’s really intriguing battle.



