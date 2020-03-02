



Reloading—been there done that, these guys are used to it. The University of Utah will need to replace their two All-Pac-12 defensive tackles, Leki Fotu and John Penisini this spring, but they have quality guys that have been patiently waiting their turn. The top three likely competitors are all entering their seniors seasons, while the Utes are also integrating some extremely talented underclassmen.

Here’s what the position will look like, this spring:





The Starters

Viane Moala | 6-foot-6, 315 pounds, SR

In his first year of action at Utah, after sitting out due to transferring from Hawaii, Moala made a solid impression when backing up Leki Fotu. He played in all 14 games, totaling 14 tackles and one sack. He’s a run-stuffer that might not put up a lot of stats, but his presence is felt by the opposing offenses.

It’s not a given that he’ll start when fall camp rolls around, but he’s expected to get the first opportunity to replace Fotu. He came to Utah wanting a bigger challenge than he was given at Hawaii and so far so good, as that’s the type of mentality you need as a Ute—playing to prove your underestimated.





Hauati Pututau | 6-foot-3, 310 pounds, SR

The oldest of the Pututaus, Hauati had more success in 2018 than he did in the 2019 season, but a lot of that had to do with All-Pac-12 defensive tackles Fotu and John Penisini staying relatively healthy and taking as many snaps as possible.

One thing Hauati really has a knack for is getting pressure and getting his hands up in the passing lanes. Now, he’ll look to leave his mark as a senior starter. And keep in mind, despite never being a consistent starter, he’d likely be at least a two year starter by now, at most Pac-12 schools.





The Contenders

Pita Tonga | 6-foot-1, 323 pounds, SR

The highlight for Tonga in 2019 was his interception against UCLA as he picked it off and went rumbling down the field. After starting six games as a sophomore, he only played in 10 games in 2019 with four tackles, three coming in one game.

One thing to pay attention to this spring will be Tonga’s conditioning, as he was noticeably much bigger weight-wise in 2019. If he can regain his 2017-2018 form, Tonga would put himself right back into the conversation for a starting role—something that wouldn’t surprising at all.





Fua Pututau | 6-foot-1, 274 pounds, SO

Too big for defensive end, Pututau is still throwing the needed weight on for defensive tackle. Expect him to be closer to the mid to upper 20s, when the season rolls around.





Semisi Lauaki | 6-foot-3, 283 pounds, FR

A quick and twitchy defensive linemen, Lauaki is the dark horse to keep an eye on with this group. Last season at 275 pounds, defensive ends coach Lewis Powell wanted to keep him at end because of his athleticism, but Lauaki is outgrowing the position and his permanent home is now defensive tackle. That being said, don’t be surprised to see him lining up on the edge against run-dominant teams like former Ute Filipo Mokofisi used to do.





Tennessee Pututau | 6-foot-1, 280 pounds, FR

Back early due to an injury on his LDS mission, Pututau was initially planning on going back to finish, but soon changed his mind. He had a golden opportunity to make an impression for a second-string role if he’s healthy enough by now, but a bigger role for him is likely another year away.





Ute Nation staff predictions

This position group is likely to be fluid, but in a good way. All of Moala, Hauati Pututau, and Tonga are good enough to be a starter. Yet, the best of the bunch could very well be Lauaki by the end of the season. Despite his diminished role in 2019, look for Tonga to have a strong senior season.



