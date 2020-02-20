Utes Spring Predictions: Defensive Ends
The University of Utah's defense may seem depleted heading into 2020, but one thing everyone should have come to learn over the last 25 years is to always keep faith in a Kyle Whittingham defense—they simply reload.
After losing nine starters, eight of which were invited to the NFL Combine, it may seem like a tough task in 2020, especially with the defensive ends losing a game-changer like Bradlee Anae, the new Mayor of Sack Lake City. That being said, we’re here to tell you to keep faith in the process and in the program’s track record of development. The position will be bolstered by two instant impact prospects—Xavier Carlton and Van Fillinger, both of whom were in the Rivals Top 150–but what should everyone expect for the spring?
The starters
Mika Tafua | 6-foot-3, 258 pounds, RS. JR
We’re about to find out if Anae made Tafua’s life easier last season or vice versa. However, our belief is that they both fed off of each other equally. Tafua is a well-rounded defensive end, both in run and pass defense. He was Honorable Mention All-Pac-12 in 2019, and tied for the NCAA lead with four fumble recoveries, along with 8.5 TFL, and three sacks.
As evidenced by the stats, Tafua has a knack for game-changing plays. As the most well-rounded of the bunch, it’s imperative that he still takes his game to another level, as teams will key on him at the start of the 2020 season.
Maxs Tupai | 6-foot-1. 260 pounds, RS. SR
The ultimate wildcard, Tupai is a beast at getting into the backfield. With a quick first step, he’s one of the hardest hitting players in the Pac-12. This spring, he’ll need to show that he’s much more than just a pass-rushing specialist. If he can show that, there won’t be much of a drop-off at all at the end positions.
At the end of the 2019 season, there were some rumblings that Tupai could be tried out at linebacker. As of right now however, we’ve been told that the focus is still defensive end.
In 2019 he had 3.5 TFL and one sack. For 2020, he’ll look to emulate his 2018 season and improve from there, as that was his best as a Ute. In a role splitting reps with Tafua that season, he had six TFL and three sacks.
The backups
Miki Suguturaga | 6-foot4, 267 pounds, RS. FR
At 6-foot-4 and 267 pounds, Sugaturaga has an intriguing frame with the athleticism to match. Related to the Mokofisi and Kemoeatu families, he has some lofty legacies to live up to. Part of the 2016 recruiting class, Sugutaraga went on a LDS mission in 2017, before returning last year and playing in two games: Idaho State and Texas. The Utes’ good fortune with three dominant defensive ends and only minor injuries at the position, kept Miki from seeing more time on the field.
Taniela Pututau | 6-foot-3, 235 pounds, FR
The family name that keeps on giving, Taniela joins his brothers Hauati and Fua, as well as his cousin Tennesse in Utah’s defense. The one-time HS wide receiver knew he’d grow out of that position by the time he returned from his LDS mission, and that he did. Since returning, he’s already up to 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds. Knowing that he’d likely be a defensive end, Taniela, had been working in defensive end technique since his HS senior year. Early word out of offseason workouts is that Taniela is a force to be reckoned with. He’s an early candidate to be the defensive surprise of spring ball.
Blake Kuithe | 6-foot-3, 250 pounds, RS. SO
One Kuithe had a coming out party last season, could it be the other one's turn this year? Blake, the defensive counterpart to his brother, Utah's star tight end Brant Kuithe, has been hampered by injuries since arriving to Salt Lake City. Now a redshirt sophomore, the hope is that he will finally be healthy and ready to contribute this season. While he will likely be involved in some capacity in spring ball, don't be surprised if he's held out of full contact to ensure that he's fully healthy in time for fall camp. Before injury struck, Kuithe was turning heads as a true freshman in his first camp, and with health on his side, he's got a good shot at working his way into the two-deep.
The rest
As mentioned above, additional defensive end reinforcements will arrive in the fall with Carlton and Fillinger. Depending on his weight when he arrives, Tyler Wegis (6-foot-6 and 210 pounds) could also be an option. The thing to keep in mind with Wegis however, is that he’s already put on about 50 pounds over the last year.
This group took a big blow losing Anae, but their reloading in 2020, could be a fun process to watch play out.