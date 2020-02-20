The University of Utah's defense may seem depleted heading into 2020, but one thing everyone should have come to learn over the last 25 years is to always keep faith in a Kyle Whittingham defense—they simply reload.

After losing nine starters, eight of which were invited to the NFL Combine, it may seem like a tough task in 2020, especially with the defensive ends losing a game-changer like Bradlee Anae, the new Mayor of Sack Lake City. That being said, we’re here to tell you to keep faith in the process and in the program’s track record of development. The position will be bolstered by two instant impact prospects—Xavier Carlton and Van Fillinger, both of whom were in the Rivals Top 150–but what should everyone expect for the spring?







The starters





Mika Tafua | 6-foot-3, 258 pounds, RS. JR

We’re about to find out if Anae made Tafua’s life easier last season or vice versa. However, our belief is that they both fed off of each other equally. Tafua is a well-rounded defensive end, both in run and pass defense. He was Honorable Mention All-Pac-12 in 2019, and tied for the NCAA lead with four fumble recoveries, along with 8.5 TFL, and three sacks.



As evidenced by the stats, Tafua has a knack for game-changing plays. As the most well-rounded of the bunch, it’s imperative that he still takes his game to another level, as teams will key on him at the start of the 2020 season.







Maxs Tupai | 6-foot-1. 260 pounds, RS. SR

The ultimate wildcard, Tupai is a beast at getting into the backfield. With a quick first step, he’s one of the hardest hitting players in the Pac-12. This spring, he’ll need to show that he’s much more than just a pass-rushing specialist. If he can show that, there won’t be much of a drop-off at all at the end positions.



At the end of the 2019 season, there were some rumblings that Tupai could be tried out at linebacker. As of right now however, we’ve been told that the focus is still defensive end.



In 2019 he had 3.5 TFL and one sack. For 2020, he’ll look to emulate his 2018 season and improve from there, as that was his best as a Ute. In a role splitting reps with Tafua that season, he had six TFL and three sacks.



