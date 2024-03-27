



It's week three of spring practices, and according to head coach Kyle Whittingham, things are starting to look pretty good for the Utah football program.

"I'm gonna go out on a limb and say that was our best practice of the first seven," Whittingham said. "It was an excellent day, a lot of playmakers out there, we've got guys making plays all over the place on both sides of the ball, which is a good thing."

A few new additions to the team have been a big part of the playmaking that Whittingham was praising. Particularly, from Georgia Tech transfer CB Kenan Johnson, USC transfer WR Dorian Singer, and freshman LB Kana'i Lopes out of St. John Bosco High School.

"(Johnson) has made plays from day one," Whittingham said. "He was a great addition to our football team. He's really helped solidify that secondary."

He's done so well that Whittingham has already designated him to start at one of the cornerback spots if the season were to start right now.

"If we were to play right now, it would be Zemaiah Vaughn on the outside, and Kenan at the other corner, with Smith Snowden inside at the nickel," he said. "Then Tao Johnson on the field as a safety. That second safety spot, there's a good battle going on for that right now (between) Alaka'i Gilman, Nate Ritchie, and [Jonathan] Hall, all three of those guys are playing good football."

As for the significant addition of Singer, he is already living up to expectations.

"He's been great when he's been out here, he missed a chunk of time, he started out with us, had a little tweak in the hamstring, he's back now," Whittingham said. "When he's out there, it gives us a different complexion in the throw game."

When asked if It makes a difference to have a "true" WR1 in Singer, Whittingham was quick to point out that he's not the only receiver turning heads this spring.

"Well, between him and Money Parks, both of those guys are playing really well," he said. "(Redshirt freshman) Daidren Zipperer is really starting to make a move."

The defensive ends and linebacker groups have been dealing with several minor injuries that has been keeping the typical starters off the field, but Whittingham has said this has allowed some new faces to shine.

"The silver lining to that is it gave a lot of guys that haven't been getting many reps a chance to show what they can do," Whittingham said. "Really like Kana'i Lopes, the freshman kid, he's gonna be a really good one. He's tall, athletic, has great change of direction, great burst, good body position. He's very natural for a linebacker."

While he didn't point out any one specific player at the defensive end position, he did offer high praise for the group as a whole.

"We think that position should be a very strong suit for us come fall, one of the strongest on the team, maybe the deepest position on the team," Whittingham said.



