Utes’ RB Thomas Trusts the Process

On a yearly basis in fall camp, someone is talked about as if there are hurdles that they need to clear, but it’s apparent that Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham and the program are excited about them. Last year it was Ty Jordan, who had to work on his conditioning. In 2021, it’s running back Tavion Thomas.

On the roster, Thomas is listed as 6-foot-2 and 221 pounds. At the start of camp, Whittingham stated he was 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds. After one week in, he stated Thomas was down to 231. You get the point, Whittingham sees an elusive yet hard-hitting hammer of a running back that also has elite speed for his size.

At times Whittingham and even running backs coach Kiel McDonald can’t hold back their excitement for Thomas. He has the makings of a prototypical Utah back that you feed and feed and watch wear down defenses. But, his conditioning needs to get to the point where he doesn’t wear himself down.

That conditioning will come, as evidenced by the weight he’s already dropped in a week. For now though, Thomas is just happy to be back playing big-time football.

“It feels so amazing,” he said. “It feels great getting back in the fold of things, back with the team, I’m so excited.”

Thomas was a highly-rated running back in 2018 out of Dunbar HS. He had over 27 offers including Ohio State, LSU, Georgia and many other big name programs. However, due to grades, he went to Cincinnati. After two years there, it was determined he needed to go the JuCo route so he headed off to Independence CC, where he found instant success in an abbreviated season.

“It was a very long and tough process,” said Thomas. “Once upon a time, I almost gave up. But I have people in my corner pushing me in the right direction, like my coaches and my mom. I have people pushing me to have that positive mindset. I’m thankful for the opportunity.

"They remind me to picture the end goal,” he continued. “Don’t get stuck in the moment. Overcome it. Everyone goes through obstacles. I prayed and God answered my prayers, and I ended up here.”

From there, the timing and opportunity at Utah was perfect. After the unfortunate passing of Ty Jordan, Utah had reloaded the running backs room with Chris Curry of LSU and TJ Pledger if Oklahoma, to go along with Micah Bernard. While it looked like a highly competitive room, there was no one obvious choice in the spring with replacing Jordan.

Therefore, Thomas jumped at the opportunity, one in which the coaching staff did a good job selling to him.

“I can just feel the way they talk, I feel like they’re serious and reaching out to me to give me an opportunity and I’m thankful,” he said. “They wanted to get to know about me and were real throughout the process. I love coaches like that.”

The Utes history at the position and style of play was also a big plus when deciding where to transfer.

“The style of play Utah runs, the options, I love it,” he said. “The past running backs of the past few years, I love their style. I came to compete.”

While Thomas brings an enticing skill set to the table, he’s just ready help the team win.

“I’m going to bring my physicality, my energy, my passion for the game, and come in and be a good teammate and do my part,” he said. “Whatever I can do to help the team win.”

So far the competition at the position is a healthy one. They all get down to business, but they’re all there to support each other.

“We all talk and watch film. We’re all good,” said Thomas. “We’re all ready to compete and hang on each other and support each other. Everyone is competing for the job and has that dog mentality.”

Thomas knows that whoever takes over the starting role has some big shoes to fill. While he’s only been here a short time, he already feels the impact that Jordan left on the overall program and the running back position.

“I feel like that affected everybody. It affected me too and I didn’t even know him,” admitted Thomas. “Everyone has told me how good he was, how great of a competitor he was. I feel like we would’ve been best buds. I feel like he could’ve been my brother.

"I know we got to work like him. He was a workhorse. He’s going to watch us work, and everything we do this year will be for him.”

Thomas’ individual goal for the upcoming season is a simple, but important one. He’s expectations for the team? Well, they're pretty lofty.

“You’re going to see a real competitor,” he said. “You’re going to see us in the playoffs.”



