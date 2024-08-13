



The University of Utah recently finished their first scrimmage of camp with the next coming on Wednesday this week. By all reports, the Utes accomplished everything they needed to accomplish—staying healthy, getting a better grasp on how to use the young guys, and solidifying quarterback Cam Rising’s backup.

“The scrimmage was really good," said Whittingham. "The best part of it was that nobody went down with an injury. So that was a positive. We found out a lot about where the new guys are going to fit, where we are as a team, and what our deficiencies are. Everything that you hope to find out in a scrimmage, we found out. Now it's a matter of working on the things we need to work on and getting the right people in the lineup.”

While the coaching staff won’t go into specific details on the scrimmage, UteNation has learned that the offense got the best of the defense. Offensive Coordinator Andy Ludwig is cooking plus new schemes that had Rising and the receivers a step ahead of the defense.

“O-Block did a great job up front,” said Rising. “Any time they’re doing their job, it’s going to make my job easier, the receivers are going to be getting open more, and yeah, it was a great day for us.”

During the 2023 season, Ute fans and the football program learned firsthand how important the No. 2 quarterback is. With Rising back healthy and firing on all cylinders, there still needs to be a certain comfort level with his backup. It appears Utah has already found that.

“Without much debate, Cam is 1, Isaac is 2,” declared Whittingham.

"Isaac is continuing to get better each day,” Whittingham continued. “He is seeing the field better and making better decisions. He has a live arm; the ball comes out of his hand like it's supposed to. He's very mobile, and that's another facet that is another strength of his—having escapability in the pocket. He senses the rush very well, and is able to get himself out of jams and still make a play on the move."

Rising has been impressed with his likely heir apparent, as well.

“He's been making some big plays,” said Rising. “He can spin the ball with the best of them and make some funky throws and complete it. I’ve got a lot of respect and he’s a student of the game, always trying to learn.”

With just over two weeks left before the start of the 2024 season, Utah has about 80% of their schemes installed. Now it’s about ironing out the typical travel squad and letting some close position battles continue to play out.



