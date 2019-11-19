



Here are the PFF ratings for the players from Saturday’s game against UCLA. Only players with at least 15 snaps are included (although I’m going to make one exception to that rule this week, as you’ll see below).





QB Huntley— 75.8 (#3 on the offense; 47 snaps). 76.0 passing, 61.8 running.

RB Moss— 79.5 (#2 on the offense; 38 snaps). 82.4 receiving, 78.0 pass blocking, 78.1 running.

WR Nacua— 62.8 (#6 on the offense; 18 snaps). 62.6 receiving, 59.1 run blocking

WR Thompson— 61.7 (#8 on the offense; 23 snaps). 61.4 receiving, 60.3 run blocking

WR Dixon— 61.0 (#9 on the offense; 23 snaps). 64.2 receiving, 56.8 running, 59.9 run blocking

WR Enis— 57.7 (#11 on the offense; 21 snaps). 57.2 receiving, 61.3 run blocking

WR Simpkins— 38.6 (#14 on the offense; 19 snaps). 53.6 receiving, 48.9 running, 60.5 run blocking

TE Kuithe— 91.8 (#1 on the offense; 30 snaps). 92.7 receiving, 67.4 run blocking, 68.2 pass blocking

TE Thedford— 63.8 (#5 on the offense; 21 snaps). 70.7 pass blocking, 61.0 run blocking

TE Fotheringham— 60.9 (#10 on the offense; 29 snaps). 62.7 receiving, 72.0 pass blocking, 55.4 run blocking

RT Moala— 65.4 (#4 on the offense; 47 snaps). 51.1 pass blocking, 67.7 run blocking

RG Ford— 62.0 (#7 on the offense; 47 snaps). 65.3 pass blocking, 60.6 run blocking

C Umana— 53.5 (#12 on the offense; 47 snaps). 8.5 pass blocking (not a typo), 65.0 run blocking

LT Paulo— 45.6 (#13 on the offense; 47 snaps). 42.3 pass blocking, 53.4 run blocking

LG Daniels— 34.3 (last on the offense; 47 snaps). 7.9 pass blocking (not a typo), 43.7 run blocking





In short, PFF thinks Andrew didn’t give the tight ends enough credit in his game grades (those are A+ scores for that group) and gave the OL too much. The offense is still succeeding in part in spite of the OL, not because of it, but these growing pains should pay dividends next year. For did have a good game.





Now the defense. Same rules, with one giant exception right at the top:

DT Tonga— 90.3 (would have been #1 on the Defense, but only played 4 snaps). 62.0 run D, 83.4 pass rush (plus the incredible pick)

DT Penisini— 81.2 (#2 on defense, 45 snaps). 91.1 run D, 74.8 tackling, 57.0 pass rush

DT Moala— 66.0 (#9 on the defense, 30 snaps). 68.9 run D, 70.2 tackling, 58.5 pass rush

DT Fotu— 63.3 (#12 on the defense, 43 snaps). 67.4 run D, 73.2 tackling, 62.2 pass rush

DE Tafua— 71.5 (#5 on the defense, 48 snaps). 73.6 run D, 77.7 tackling, 63.4 pass rush

DE Anae— 65.2 (#10 on the defense, 70 snaps). 64.6 run D, 73.9 tackling, 62.5 pass rush

DE Tupai— 59.5 (#14 on the defense, 29 snaps). 82.4 run D, 76.3 tackling, 57.5 pass rush

LB Lund— 69.5 (#6 on the defense, 23 snaps). 80.2 run D, 77.9 tackling, 57.8. pass rush, 52.3 coverage

LB Lloyd— 68.2 (#7 on the defense, 64 snaps). 72.5 run D, 81.7 tackling, 61.7 pass rush, 61.9 coverage

LB Bernard— 47.6 (last on the defense; 70 snaps). 58.4 run D, 21.3 tackling, 53.7 pass rush, 44.1 coverage

CB Nurse— 72.3 (#4 on the defense, 43 snaps). 70.7 run D, 80.0 tackling, 70.1 coverage

CB Guidry— 67.6 (#8 on the defense, 50 snaps). 62.9 run D, 82.2 tackling, 67.4 coverage

CB Johnson— 63.5 (#11 on the defense, 65 snaps). 64.4 run D, 73.5 tackling, 62.6 coverage

S Blackmon— 86.8 (#1 on the defense, 70 snaps). 78.0 run D, 74.9 tackling, 92.8 pass rush, 77.7 coverage

S Burgess— 74.2 (#3 on the defense, 70 snaps). 64.4 run D, 73.2 tackling, 63.5 pass rush, 76.4 coverage





Great game by the defense. Outside of Bernard, Lewis, and Tupai, everyone was in the 60s. It looks like they dinged Francis for 6 missed tackles on Saturday, which is why the score was so low. That’s nearly equal to his total from the rest of the season (he had 7 in the other games, combined), so this isn’t a normal thing for him (this is also by far his lowest score of the season).

Still, great game by both sides, with a couple of guys who had uncharacteristic bad games. The weak link on the team remains the OL, and they’re playing well enough to blow out UCLA by 46 points, so that’s not too shabby.



