Utes’ Medlock Focusing on Gaining Trust





Even with the early NFL departures for Devin Lloyd and Nephi Sewell, the University of Utah has a loaded linebacker room. Despite that depth, the Utes were able to land a 2022 Signing Day surprise, in former Miami commit, Justin Medlock.

The speedy 6-foot and 219 pounder with elite sideline to sideline speed was rated the no. 11 outside linebacker by Rivals. He held over 30 offers including Ohio State, LSU, Miami, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, and USC. Utah’s recent linebacker track record, however, was just too tempting.

“When I took my visit and I sat down with the coaches, just seeing what they believe in and seeing who they developed in the past, I felt like this was a great blessing,” said Medlock.

While everything about his Utah visit felt right, he chose to play things close to the vest clear up until Signing Day.

“I really didn’t want anybody to know,” he admitted. “I know I told the staff before; I think it was the night before or morning of. Not even my parents knew.”

Medlock took his no-nonsense approach, graduated from high school early, and participated in Utah’s spring camp.

“It’s a blessing to be coached by Coach Swan and Coach Scalley and just soak in the knowledge,” said Medlock with a huge smile.

Throughout spring ball, Medlock was mentioned frequently by Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham. Despite the praise, Medlock knows he needs to continue his hard work.

“It means a lot,” he said. “It says they have a little bit of trust in me, so I’ve gotta keep working to keep that trust.”

After his standout spring, Medlock’s freshman season goal is more than attainable. “Contribute any way I can. Special teams, second team, any time I’m on the field.”

Under the tutelage of Swan, who has fast become one of the best linebacker coaches in college football, Utah’s linebackers have developed at a rapid pace. For Medlock and others, Swan really focuses on the speed of the game and how his guys process it.

“Slowing the game down. Even though the game is faster than high school, he’s helping me slow my eyes down and slowing the game down,” said Medlock, when talking about the best advice Sean has given him.”I really mean looking at the right stuff. Don’t try to look at everything; just look at your key, know your assignment, things like that. That’s how the game slows down.”

With two starters off to the NFL, the linebacker room will have to rely heavily on Swan’s guidance in 2022. Arriving early for spring ball didn’t just benefit Medlock from a practice and reps standpoint, his time also overlapped with Lloyd and Sewell’s NFL preparation.

“Nephi told me to stay in the film room; that’s the most important thing you can do—calm your mind. Devin told me that to get where you want to go, you gotta sacrifice,” said Medlock. “Bottom line is if you want to be great you’ve got to sacrifice some things.”

Now that spring ball is finished, Medlock looks to be ticketed for a key spot in Utah’s young-but-talented linebacker rotation. With his mindset and approach to the game, it might be difficult to keep Medlock off the field.



