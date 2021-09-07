Utes’ Lloyd is Week 1 Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week





The University of Utah’s all-everything linebacker, Devin Lloyd, was named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday for his Week 1 performance against Weber State. Odds are that he’ll take the weekly award on multiple more occasions and be a favorite for Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year.

The 6-foot-3 and 235 linebacker was all over the field last Thursday totaling a career high 12 tackles, two TFL, a sack, a forced fumble and a diving interception.

The preseason All-American and Butkus Award nominee looked to be in midseason form in Utah's 40-17 win over the Wildcats, which could spell bad news for a BYU Cougars squad that lost star quarterback Zack Wilson early to the 2021 NFL Draft.

During the Covid shortened 2020 season, no Utes won the Pac12 Defensive Player of the Week Award. Lloyd is the first to take home the honor since Julian Blackmon in 2019.

Lloyd and the Utes take the files next on Saturday September 11 at Lavell Edwards Stadium with the kickoff at 8:15 PM MST.



