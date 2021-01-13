Utes Land Former LSU Tiger Chris Curry
In a matter of two days, the University of Utah running back room has been rebuilt, with yet another top transfer committing to the Utes. On Wednesday, LSU sophomore Chris Curry announced his intentions on Twitter.
ⁱᵐᵃ ˡᵉᵛᵉˡ ᵘᵖ ᶠᵒʳ ᵉᵛᵉʳʸ ᵗⁱᵐᵉ ⁱ ʷᵃˢ ˡᵉᶠᵗ ᵒᵘᵗ #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/Vt12mfWlEe— Chris Curry (@thereal_chris24) January 13, 2021
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news