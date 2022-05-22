Utes’ Kaumatule Took Advantage of Spring Opportunity





At 6-foot-8 and 298 pounds, Falcon Kaumatule is stepping up to become a key piece for the offensive line this fall at the University of Utah. Since coming to Utah in 2019, Kaumatule has put on 78-plus pounds, growing into an imposing offensive tackle.

Now done with his second spring camp, he’s been able to capitalize on his opportunities due to injuries along the offensive line, receiving first-string reps.

“This is my second (sping) getting a little bit more experience and knowing how it went last year.” He continued, “I appreciate all the coaches helping me out and giving me the opportunity.”

While working throughout the spring Kaumatule can see the value in this time and being prepared in every facet of the line.

“You know just stepping up when you know guys are going to go down because guys are definitely going to be going down this season. It’s inevitable that it’s going to happen,” said Kaumatule. “Just need that mentally that it’s the next man up, put your head down and step up.”

That mentality is definitely something he says he’s learned while working under Coach Harding.

“Coach Harding is a great coach,” said Kaumatule. “He’s always talking about being physical and playing smart, being relentless but staying mentally sound and assignment sound.”

As a player who’s had limited experience on the field it hasn’t slowed him down from putting in the work and on striving for more. He says being relentless, hungry to learn and hungry to be on the field is what he pushes for every day. So when the time comes, he can be there for his teammates by playing his best at offensive tackle.

Coach Harding has even noted a big change in Kaumatule development.

“Falcon is a guy who's never played O-line before he got here. He played D-end and a little bit of tight end and so he’s gotten a lot better every single year,” explained Harding. With the increased reps, he’s seeing Falcon catch on a lot faster.

“There’s not the same mistake over and over again,” he continued. “There’s an experience level there that when he’s seeing something he’s reacting a lot faster. He’s gotten really good strength numbers in the weight room so it’s never been a physical issue, it's just been an experience deficit and now this spring he’s put a lot of nice things together.”

For Kaumatule, he has all the ability to be a key piece along the Utes’ offensive line. Now with the added weight and golden opportunity given to him this spring, he’ll be looking to continue that trajectory into the fall.



