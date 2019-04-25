The 2019 NFL draft has arrived, and once again a fair amount of Utah Utes could their names called. Before we jump into the seven guys to keep an eye on, the crazy thing to remember is that the 2019 squad will return four soon-to-be seniors: who all would have been drafted this weekend: Zack Moss, Leki Fotu, Julian Blackmon, and Bradlee Anae.





As fortunate as head coach Kyle Whittingham is to keep those guys around, the group below, will only add to the narrative that the University of Utah is one of the top schools in the country at developing NFL talent:





Cody Barton

A late riser on the draft, Barton’s football IQ is off the charts, and in 2018, he improved his greatest perceived weakness: open field tackling. Barton was an honorable mention for the All Pac-12 team as a senior after his impressive season. There are late whispers that he could climb into the top 100 after a strong combine and solid workouts. Barton’s agent, himself, is telling some people as early as the second round. However, a lot would have to fall Cody’s way for that to happen.





Chase Hansen

There are two things keeping Hansen from being a high pick: age and injuries. Whatever team gets lucky enough to get him, will be landing a 2nd round talent, likely in the later rounds. The All Pac-12 linebacker, when healthy, was better than most of the backers he faced in his one year at the position. As long as his injuries subside a bit, Hansen could be a valuable NFL contributor early on.





Marquise Blair

The big question is likely, which Ute will go first, Cody or Marquise? Blair has shown he can play both free and strong safety after earning All Pac-12 second team in his senior year. However, with his hard-hitting approach and ability to play in the box, strong safety should be his likely home in the NFL.



