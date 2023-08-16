



As the Utes approach just two weeks from the season opener against Florida, the bulk of the talk leading up to the big game has centered on the quarterback situation, and rightfully so with the anticipation surrounding Cam Rising’s availability. However, there is plenty to speak about with just about every other position group as well, and if you listen to what the players on the team are saying, it’s starting to sound like Utah may have one of its deepest and most talented teams in its history.

"It's been crazy," Karene Reid said of the linebacker room. "The talent is more than it's ever been. That's forced us to all play at a high level every single day. We're trying to push each other, and we're also trying to find a spot on the field."

The Utes already had a wealth of weapons returning at linebacker with Reid, Lander Barton, who Whittingham recently said is “going to be even better than last year”, and several young players, like Justin Medlock, Josh Calvert, and Sione Fotu. They’ve also added Levani Damuni, Stanford’s leading tackler and captain last season.

"He's brought a lot of physicality and size to our group,” Reid said of Damuni. “Even leadership; he was a captain at Stanford and he's brought what he learned about leading to our group. It's fit perfectly with our group."

Damuni had high praise for not just the linebacker group, but for the defense as a whole.

"We're definitely deep,” he said. “I feel great about all the positions on defense. You can look at all the positions and see that we've got players one, two, three-deep. Great depth on this team."

It’s not just the defensive side of the ball. Second year running back Jaylon Glover had similar praise for the running back room.

"I just feel like all of (us) are jacks of all trades," Glover said. “(Ja'Quinden Jackson) is powerful, has speed and can make people miss. Micah Bernard definitely kills it with speed and can catch out of the backfield. We've got Charlie Vincent, Chris Curry, strong and powerful running backs…All the guys have their own talents, and I feel like we've got the guys that are pretty elite with the talent they have. That's what makes the room really special."

It’s not just the players recognizing the talent across the board. Several preseason award lists are noticing the talent throughout the team as well. Earlier this week, safety Cole Bishop was placed on the Bednarik, Jim Thorpe, and Nagurski Award Watch Lists, Rising earned a spot on the Manning, Davey O’Brien, and Maxwell Award Watch Lists, and defensive tackle Junior Tafuna was named to the Lombardi, Outland, and Nagurski Award Watch Lists.

This is in addition to Reid being placed on the Butkus Award Watch List, tight ends Thomas Yassmin and Brant Kuithe landing on the John Mackey Award Watch List, and offensive linemen Satoa Laumea and Keaton Bills were also placed on the Outland Award Watch List.

The talent is there, now it’s just wait and see until the season begins.



