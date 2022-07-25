Utes Fall Camp Preview: Running Backs

As the University of Utah football team looks to defend their 2021 Pac-12 title, team aspirations and expectations are sky high. Heading into fall camp, most position groups seem to have a solid foundation, and running back is no different. The room is led by First Team All-Conference performer, Tavion Thomas. However, there’s a lot more to discuss about this group, than a guy who—when his mind is right—is one of the most dominant running backs in the country.

Just days after Utah's 2022 Rose Bowl appearance, they lost running backs coach Kiel McDonald to the USC Trojans. While that was a loss, this allowed Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham to bring in Quinton Ganther, who he had long coveted to lead the group. Both Micah Bernard and Jaylon Glover have talked glowingly about their new coach, and both are expected to have big roles in the offense, despite Thomas being the featured back.

Let’s discussion the running backs:









The Starter

Tavion Thomas

6-foot-2 and 238 pounds, junior

The junior had the near-impossible job last season of replacing the late great freshman sensation, Ty Jordan. He responded with 1,108 yards and 21 touchdowns in 204 attempts. After starting the season as the featured back, Thomas faced adversity with a fumbling issue and overcame it, rushing 185 times the rest of the season, without losing a fumble.

Usually after a season like that, the headlines would read, “feed the beast,” but are definitely some questions heading into fall camp. How in shape is Thomas? How much does he tip the scales at? Can he fully buy into a new voice leading his group?

If Thomas shows he’s bought in, while being committed to being his best self, he’ll be one of the most dangerous weapons in the Pac-12.



