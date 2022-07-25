Utes Fall Camp Preview: Running Backs
As the University of Utah football team looks to defend their 2021 Pac-12 title, team aspirations and expectations are sky high. Heading into fall camp, most position groups seem to have a solid foundation, and running back is no different. The room is led by First Team All-Conference performer, Tavion Thomas. However, there’s a lot more to discuss about this group, than a guy who—when his mind is right—is one of the most dominant running backs in the country.
Just days after Utah's 2022 Rose Bowl appearance, they lost running backs coach Kiel McDonald to the USC Trojans. While that was a loss, this allowed Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham to bring in Quinton Ganther, who he had long coveted to lead the group. Both Micah Bernard and Jaylon Glover have talked glowingly about their new coach, and both are expected to have big roles in the offense, despite Thomas being the featured back.
Let’s discussion the running backs:
The Starter
Tavion Thomas
6-foot-2 and 238 pounds, junior
The junior had the near-impossible job last season of replacing the late great freshman sensation, Ty Jordan. He responded with 1,108 yards and 21 touchdowns in 204 attempts. After starting the season as the featured back, Thomas faced adversity with a fumbling issue and overcame it, rushing 185 times the rest of the season, without losing a fumble.
Usually after a season like that, the headlines would read, “feed the beast,” but are definitely some questions heading into fall camp. How in shape is Thomas? How much does he tip the scales at? Can he fully buy into a new voice leading his group?
If Thomas shows he’s bought in, while being committed to being his best self, he’ll be one of the most dangerous weapons in the Pac-12.
The Backups
Micah Bernard
6-foot and 192 pounds, sophomore
Calling Bernard a backup doesn’t do him justice. Had he not suffered a nagging shoulder injury against BYU—which got progressively worse against Washington State—he very well could be the incumbent starter. On the season he had 87 carries for 523 yards and two touchdowns. He also had 26 catches for 251 yards and two scores.
Bernard is dynamic to the point where he can share the field with Thomas and be split out as a receiver. The shifty back is a versatile and dangerous weapon that the offense will look to get involved as much as possible.
Jaylon Glover
5-foot-7 and 211 pounds, freshman
The class of 2022 4-star recruit is a dangerous weapon who plays the game well beyond his years. He shows great balance through the holes, packs a punch upon contact, and has just enough breakaway speed. The second that he learns to trust his instincts and go— instead of running five yards and dancing briefly—Utah will be unleashing a gem against their opponents.
Chris Curry
5-foot-11 and 217 pounds, junior
A transfer from LSU who has started in and won a national championship game, Curry was the odd man out in Kiel McDonald’s running back room. Now with Ganther in his corner, Curry had a promising spring performance, as his style of running flashed similarities to how his new coach once ran the ball as a Ute.
Ricky Parks
5-foot-10 and 210 pounds, freshman
A 4-star back in the class of 2021, Parks just needs patience in a loaded running back room. He’s likely a year away from an impact.
UteNation Take
Thomas is the unquestioned lead back, but this group is ridiculously loaded. If called on for an increased role, both Bernard and Glover are 1,000+ yard caliber backs. Curry is also more than capable of wearing down a defense with his punishing style.
It’s a talented group that could carry the Utes back to the Rose Bowl and beyond.