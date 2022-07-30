Utes Fall Camp Preview: Quarterbacks





The University of Utah is entering their 2022 football season armed with the best quarterback they’ve had since Alex Smith. Yep, I did it, I went there. Brian Johnson - he was a football savant, who in reality as a senior, had an average arm and was no longer a big running threat in 2008. Tyler Huntley didn’t develop into a star until his senior season with Andy Ludwig mentoring him. With another Pac-12 championship season and/or more, Cam Rising could surpass the legendary Smith.

Will it be easy? No. Is it realistic? Yes. One thing Utah coaches and players will tell everyone is that Ute fans and the Pac-12 have yet to witness the dual-threat Rising at his best.

Rising is Utah’s ticket to an explosive and steady offense. The crucial question over the next month will be whether Ja’Quinden Jackson or Bryson Barnes show significant separation to back Rising up.





The Starter

Cam Rising

6-foot-2 and 218 pounds, Junior

The Captain of the captains, the juice to the Utes swagger, Rising is looking to etch his name into Utah lore as one of the greatest Utes of all-time. He’s a preseason candidate for a multitude of awards, yet he’ll have a chip on his shoulder with the disrespect he’s getting being named Preseason All-Pac-12 Second Team—after being named to the First Team at the end of 2021. In the offseason, Rising was invited to the Steve Clarkson Quarterback Retreat and the Manning Passing Academy. There are also national things in the works—not just through the Utah program—to keep Rising front and center with college football fans all year long.

Rising was healthy all of last season, following his 2020 shoulder surgery, but he’s 100% back to himself now, as his shoulder is more fluid and back to full strength. If he continues his performance he had in the spring, there are no limits to what this Utah offense could do.