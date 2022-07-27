Utes Fall Camp Camp Preview: Defensive Ends
Just like nearly any year under the watchful eyes of head coach Kyle Whittingham, the University of Utah’s defense is loaded. It seems that nearly every position has an embarrassment of riches. Despite losing former 4-star Rivals250 recruit Xavier Carlton to the NCAA Transfer Portal, defensive line coach Lewis Powell has a deep room of defensive ends.
Led by sophomore Pac-12 Preseason First-Team All-Conference selection Van Fillinger, this group is deep enough to rotate at least two deep without much of a drop in production.
Here’s what to look for heading into fall camp:
The Starters
Van Fillinger
6-foot-4 and 250 pounds, Sophomore
In two seasons, Fillinger has started 13 of 19 games. In 2021 he recorded 41 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, and four quarterback hurries. Fillinger started alongside Mika Tafua who is now with the Dallas Cowboys, but now he’s “the guy” that the defenses will land high up on the opponent’s scouting report.
Could a big season lead him to be tempted by the NFL? Stay tuned.
Jonah Elliss
6-foot-2 and 240 pounds, Sophomore
Utah’s best kept defensive secret won’t be a secret for long. Elliss is quick, running a 4.5 forty, and he’s also worked diligently on his hand technique and “get-off” moves. Luther’s son was a late season surprise in 2021 after he transitioned to defensive end, where he showed some jaw-dropping sideline to sideline speed against teams like Oregon and Ohio State. He should form a devastating duo with Fillinger.
The Backups
Connor O’Toole
6-foot-4 and 210 pounds (last weighed), Sophomore
First off, O’Toole isn’t 210 pounds. Early in the offseason, he was between 220-225, with the belief that he should get close to 260–an attainable goal for how he can put on weight. He’s move from wide receiver to defensive end was his choice. Like Elliss, O’Toole runs a 4.5 forty and he should eventually be the first one off the bench. He has all of the tools to develop into a force at the end position.
Miki Suguturaga
6-foot-4 and 265 pounds, Sophomore
Suguturaga saw action in seven games during the 2021 season, recording four tackles and a strip-sack. He’s the heavier option of the defensive ends, which will likely be beneficial in obvious run situations.
Gabe Reid
6-foot-2 and 237 pounds, Senior
Reid transferred to Utah for his final year of eligibility, after starting 24 of a possible 42 games at Stanford. Despite all of that experience, his biggest asset with a young group will be his leadership, more than anything.
Tyler Wegis
6-foot-6 and 220 pounds, Redshirt-Freshman
The program remains intrigued by Wegis, but “intrigue” is mostly what it will remain until he packs on more weight.
Chase Kennedy
6-foot-3 and 224 pounds, Freshman
The program is high on Kennedy, but a redshirt year is likely in order for him to gain weight and also learn behind a loaded group.
Ka’eo Akana
6-foot-3 and 217 pounds, Freshman
Like Kennedy, Akana comes to Utah with a lot of intrigue. A year in the weight room should have him force his way into the conversation for 2023.
UteNation Take
By mid-season, this group could be looked at as a three-headed monster with Fillinger, Elliss, and O’Toole. Suguturaga could also emerge making this a two-deep that most teams would envy. As good as Fillinger is, don’t be surprised if Elliss is the one getting the praise and recognition by the end of the 2022 season.