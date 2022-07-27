Utes Fall Camp Camp Preview: Defensive Ends





Just like nearly any year under the watchful eyes of head coach Kyle Whittingham, the University of Utah’s defense is loaded. It seems that nearly every position has an embarrassment of riches. Despite losing former 4-star Rivals250 recruit Xavier Carlton to the NCAA Transfer Portal, defensive line coach Lewis Powell has a deep room of defensive ends.

Led by sophomore Pac-12 Preseason First-Team All-Conference selection Van Fillinger, this group is deep enough to rotate at least two deep without much of a drop in production.

Here’s what to look for heading into fall camp:





The Starters

Van Fillinger

6-foot-4 and 250 pounds, Sophomore

In two seasons, Fillinger has started 13 of 19 games. In 2021 he recorded 41 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, and four quarterback hurries. Fillinger started alongside Mika Tafua who is now with the Dallas Cowboys, but now he’s “the guy” that the defenses will land high up on the opponent’s scouting report.

Could a big season lead him to be tempted by the NFL? Stay tuned.





Jonah Elliss

6-foot-2 and 240 pounds, Sophomore

Utah’s best kept defensive secret won’t be a secret for long. Elliss is quick, running a 4.5 forty, and he’s also worked diligently on his hand technique and “get-off” moves. Luther’s son was a late season surprise in 2021 after he transitioned to defensive end, where he showed some jaw-dropping sideline to sideline speed against teams like Oregon and Ohio State. He should form a devastating duo with Fillinger.