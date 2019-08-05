The Utes are entering week two of their 2019 fall camp, as they look to live up to the sky-high expectations. The team has the right mindset as they know nothing is just given and it's time to go to work. These guys have unfinished business to take care of and they’re approaching camp with that mentality.

Is there a rhyme or reason to the running backs depth chart?

Zack Moss is the unquestioned starter, but then what? This season it’s a good problem to have and what seemed like the obvious backup choice, might not be as obvious anymore. Running backs coach, Kiel McDonald, isn’t looking at the situation like a “change-of-pace,” which would have perfectly suited Devonta’e Henry-Cole. Therefore, look for there to be a strong battle between the junior from Florida and—a guy who seems primed for a breakout—Devin Brumfield. Brumfield has taken big strides since 2018 and is showing many of the same qualities that helped Moss earn a starting role early on.





