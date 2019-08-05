Utes Enter Week Two of Fall Camp
The Utes are entering week two of their 2019 fall camp, as they look to live up to the sky-high expectations. The team has the right mindset as they know nothing is just given and it's time to go to work. These guys have unfinished business to take care of and they’re approaching camp with that mentality.
Here are three things to follow going into week two:
Is there a rhyme or reason to the running backs depth chart?
Zack Moss is the unquestioned starter, but then what? This season it’s a good problem to have and what seemed like the obvious backup choice, might not be as obvious anymore. Running backs coach, Kiel McDonald, isn’t looking at the situation like a “change-of-pace,” which would have perfectly suited Devonta’e Henry-Cole. Therefore, look for there to be a strong battle between the junior from Florida and—a guy who seems primed for a breakout—Devin Brumfield. Brumfield has taken big strides since 2018 and is showing many of the same qualities that helped Moss earn a starting role early on.
Can Carlson break the norm and contribute early?
We’ve seen this happen frequently, a highly-touted linebacker comes in and then doesn’t see the field much until three-fourths of the way through the season—most recently with Kavika Luafatasaga and Francis Bernard. However, with Manny Bowen moving on from football—after only participating in spring ball—and the other linebackers being young and unproven, the Utes need JuCo transfer, Trennan Carlson, to step up. So far the initial reports are promising, so consider this the first big test of Utah’s new linebackers coach, Colton Swan.
The tight ends might have another legit threat
The position once once compared to Bigfoot at the University of Utah suddenly looks like it will be a huge part of the team’s offense. Long forgotten, despite talented players—thanks in part to injuries—Fred Whittingham has two of the better options in the Pac-12 with Cole Fotheringham and Brant Kuithe. As good as those two are, graduate transfer Hunter Thedford has been praised for his large catch radius and could be called on frequently in the red zone.