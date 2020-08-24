UteNation - Utes Debut at no. 22 in 2020 AP Poll





The University of Utah may not be playing this fall, but that fact didn’t exclude them along with Pac-12 foes Oregon and USC, from appearing in the first official AP Poll for the 2020 season. The Utes debut at no. 22.

How this poll works as the season starts and teams that are included in it aren’t playing, is anyone’s guess. However, despite losing nine starters on defense, the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year, and First-Team All Pac-12 quarterback, the poll recognition is a tremendous sign of respect to the conference’s emerging program.

In the poll, Clemson takes the top spot—and the ACC is set to still play their fall schedule—while Oregon comes in at no. 9 and USC at no. 17.

Will the SEC, ACC, and Big 12 be able to actually finish their fall seasons? That’s the big question, as the other two P5 conferences—the Pac-12 and the Big Ten—deemed the season too risky, and Covid-19 cases still climb in some states.

Below is how the initial 2020 AP Poll Top 25 breakdown. Although for now, all it will do is get Pac-12 and Big Ten fans antsy for a fall season that won’t happen.



