Utes Continue to be Well Represented on Preseason Watch Lists

As the Utah Football program edges closer to fall camp beginning in August and its season-opener at Florida on Sept. 3, the squad continues to rake in preseason honors with five more student-athletes being named to national watch lists.

Senior linebacker Mohamoud Diabate earned a spot on the Butkus Award Watch List, awarded annually to the nation’s best linebacker. Diabate came to Utah in the spring of 2022 after playing in 37 games with 17 starts at Florida from 2019-21 and is among 51 linebackers from 43 schools on the preseason watch list.

Cornerback Clark Phillips III and safety Cole Bishop were both named to the Jim Thorpe Award Watch List on Monday after the duo put together strong numbers and a solid presence in the Utah secondary in 2021. Phillips, who has started every game for the Utes since stepping foot on campus, earned All-Pac-12 last season with Bishop starting the final six games of the year as a true freshman to earn Pac-12 honorable mention.

Two Utes were also selected to the Outland Trophy Watch List, which is given to the best interior linemen in the country. Braeden Daniels, who has 35 career games with 29 starts at Utah, earned All-Pac-12 last season after starting all 14 games at both guard and tackle while Junior Tafuna earned Pac-12 Freshman Defensive Player of the Year. Phillips and Tafuna also found themselves on the Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List today, awarded to the nation’s best defensive player each year.

The list consists of 85 players with the duo combining for 96 total tackles (5.5 TFL, 4.5 sacks from Tafuna) with Phillips leading the league in passes defended (15) and Tafuna ranking second among Pac-12 freshmen in sacks (4.5) in 2021.





NEXT UP

With the Utes set to start fall camp in August, time is ticking down as Utah prepares to head to The Swamp in Gainesville, Fla. on Saturday, Sept. 3 to take on the Florida Gators. The game will air at 5 p.m. MT on ESPN.