Huntley was efficient on the day, completing 8-9 pass attempts for 158 yards and he also rushed for a touchdown.

“The defense was watered down,” said Whittingham. “[Starting quarterback] Tyler [Huntley] is doing very well. He is comfortable in the play action game. Quarterbacks running the ball is part of the job description, but not as much.”

Ludwig and head coach Kyle Whittingham both said the offense remained basic. But there were enough end sweeps, deep pass plays and crisp routes that many fans left encouraged.

The Red’s 21-14 win doesn’t matter much. But the excitement for Ute fans was the fact that with plenty of the top-line players unavailable on the field, Utah scored touchdowns on its first five opportunities.

Offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig’s offense remains a work in progress, but showed flashes of brilliance despite lacking key pieces such as running back Zach Moss and receiver Britain Covey.

The 2018 Pac-12 champs hit the field one more time this spring, to put on a show for their loyal fans--and the University of Utah did not disappoint. Rarely does the game put many of the proven players at risk, when they have nothing to really prove. Nor do the games really showcase anything more than vanilla offenses and basic defenses. However, the Utes likely left the fanbase eager to get the 2019 season already underway.





The spring game sees the offensive linemen playing both ways. Ludwig called the offense for both teams. The first half was played with the clock stopped when it normally is. The second half was played with a running clock. The stats, especially on offense, were impressive. The Red team, led by quarterbacks Jason Shelley and Cameron Rising, generated 302 yards. Huntley and Drew Lisk led the White with 203 yards. The Red quarterbacks were a combined 15-20 with no interceptions, while the White team was 14-18 with a Zach Hymas interception on a broken route.

“This was a good finish to the spring,” said Ludwig. “It was a good springboard to the summer workouts. Once we get every aspect of our offense locked in, it’s going to be a great season. I feel a lot better than I did two weeks ago about mastering the terminology. It was a watered down look, but they did well. The quarterback play improved during the course of the spring.”

No series was more impressive than the White’s first. With no kickoffs, the ball was placed on the 35 yard-line. It took Huntley just two plays to score. He hit Bryan Thompson on a 59-yard bomb on the first play and then raced six yards for a running touchdown.

Thompson, who said he was happy to get through the spring healthy, made the play of the day and he expressed optimism about Ludwig’s new offense. So did Huntley, who looked extremely comfortable in Ludwig's offensive system.

“Once we get every aspect of the offense locked in, it’s going to be a great season,” said the projected starting quarterback. “We pretty much got under control what [Ludwig] installed. We are looking forward to what he is bringing for the fall.”

With Moss out and Devonta’e Henry-Cole and TJ Green seeing limited action, Devin Brumfield had the best day among the running backs. He rushed for 67 yards and a touchdown, showing fans that the Utah rushing attack is as strong and as deep as it has been in years..

The big concern for Utah fans came in the second half. That’s when Chayden Johnston missed a 43-yard field goal attempt and Jadon Redding doinked a 31-yard attempt off the goalpost. Whittingham called the kicking game a work in progress.

Speaking of progress, though, the Ute head coach seemed please with his team’s overall improvement in the spring. And, judging from the early fireworks, the fans came away encouraged about the direction of Ludwig’s new offense.

Is it fall, yet? Whittingham's squad looks more than ready to defend their Pac-12 South title. However, they have higher aspirations, and judging by their spring performances, those aspirations are warranted.





Below are the offensive stats from the scrimmage: