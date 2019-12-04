



Another week goes by and another team ahead of the University of Utah goes down. The Utes are now on the cusp of the College Football Playoffs coming in at no. 5, just behind a shaky no.4 Georgia team. Forget the fact that the Bulldogs just hung 52 points on a dreadful Georgia Tech team, anyone who has watched their recent games sees that quarterback Jake Fromm looks shaky, their down their top two receivers, and have a dinged up star running back. Oh and may I remind everyone that they have to beat no. 2 LSU this weekend...

Behind both Utah, no. 6 Oklahoma and no. 7 Baylor will have strong arguments to be in the playoffs if they win on Saturday, but there’s one problem for them: if they were to jump no. 5 Utah, it would have already happened.

Unlike most observers east of the Rocky Mountains, the CFP committee has thoroughly dissected Utah, Oklahoma, and Baylor. They see the Sooners' and the Bears’ close games against mediocre teams—and they see the Bears’ Charmin soft non-conference schedule. That should destroy the eventual Big 12 champs’ hopes, regardless of which one wins.

The fact that there is an argument that the Utes have a soft schedule, is a moot point when arguing these three, because the committee is well aware that—as a complete team—Utah is dismantling teams in dominating fashion.

It’s about to be a fun weekend, and the truth is Utah really just needs to have a respectable performance and a win against Oregon, while a vulnerable Georgia squad goes down. As I’ve said this entire time, just keep winning. Trust the process, as the dominoes for the Utes continue to fall.

Here are the CFP rankings released on December 3rd: