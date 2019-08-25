Earlier this week, I posed the question to Ute fans: what's your biggest concern leading up to the BYU game? On paper, this is a matchup which Utah should be able to win comfortably, and one where they appear to have the advantage at nearly every position. However, as history has proven, this game tends to be close, and blowouts have been an outlier ever since Ron McBride took over and returned Utah to respectability. Despite holding a decisive edge in the series over the last 20 years and overall, 2018 was only the second time that Utah won by more than seven points since joining the Pac-12, and even that took a Herculean effort in the second half to outscore BYU 35-7 and walk away with a 35-27 win. Ute fans responded in droves, which was a big help in choosing the burning questions for this matchup. Let's get to it.



Armand Shyne celebrates the go-ahead touchdown against BYU, November 2018



How will playing BYU in the first game of the season affect Utah's performance? This is one that I've thought about extensively. We know that BYU will be up for the game. It's their Super Bowl, and with each consecutive game that they've lost, they've seemingly come with more and more desperation the following year. The question is, will Utah be able to match their level of intensity right from the get-go? I think the answer is yes. Though we've seen sluggish starts in season openers over the last few years, that likely has more to do with having trouble getting excited for an FCS opponent than anything else. Look at the stark difference in intensity between Utah's performance against Michigan in 2015, and their slow starts against SUU, North Dakota, and Weber State the following years. Whether the team admits it or not, it's harder to get up against a team that you know you're likely going to blow out. As last year proved, BYU is capable of beating Utah if the Utes overlook them, but all reports have indicated that the team is locked in and determined to make up for the embarrassment of falling behind by 20 points last year. The other factor to consider here is how adjusting to a new offense will affect the Utes' performance. The best answer is that there will probably be some growing pains. However, the good news is that this offense seems to be much more tailored to Utah's strengths, and the word out of fall camp is that Tyler Huntley had one of the best performances of any of Utah's players. Don't be surprised if Utah's offense has a few drives stall early on, but once they get the jitters out and get into a rhythm, it should be fun to watch.

How is the team's health? Obviously we can't talk about any injuries that the program hasn't disclosed, but the good news is that Utah came out of fall camp pretty healthy at all positions. Many have wondered if Britain Covey will be ready to go after coming back from a season-ending injury against Washington in the Pac-12 Championship Game. Covey has been practicing all throughout fall camp, and with that being the case, it’s really just a matter of if they want to save him for a little longer. However, it should be noted that even if he's not quite ready to go, the Utes have more than enough depth at receiver to compensate for his absence. A few guys that I think could really cause trouble for BYU, especially considering that the Cougars' depth at defensive back has taken a hit over the last few weeks, are Jaylen Dixon, Bryan Thompson, and Cole Fotheringham. Dixon earned praise from Coach Whittingham, who called him as legit a deep threat as anyone else in the country. As for Thompson, look for the Utes to try to use his size and speed to take advantage of matchups on the outside. With Fotheringham, BYU's linebackers have the speed to match up with him, but their starting group averages less than 220 pounds. Fotheringham is over 250, so they may have some issues matching his level of physicality.

Will the physicality of this game take its toll? Most likely yes. These are two teams that are known for being physical up front and leaving you sore and limping the next day. You keep your fingers crossed that there won't be any serious injuries on either side, but bumps and bruises are almost inevitable. The good news is that, from both a physical and an emotional point of view, there's a huge drop-off in the following two games. Facing NIU and Idaho State the weeks after BYU is about as ideal as it can get, as it should give the Utes time to rest any players who got banged up. Plus, the disparity in talent between Utah and their second and third opponents is big enough that even if there's an emotional hangover, it shouldn't be enough to cost the Utes a game.

