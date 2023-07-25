The job that Utah running backs coach Quinton Ganther did during his first season as a coach at his alma mater was nothing short of phenomenal. He kept a group together and helped grow their bond, despite the fact that it could have gone the complete opposite way. From problems with Tavion Thomas, to Chris Curry’s season-ending injury, to Micah Bernard playing injured all year, Ganther’s group delivered time and time again.

Most importantly of all, under Ganther’s tutelage, Ja’Quinden Jackson went from a quarterback with the raw ability to play running back, to suddenly one of the most dangerous backs in all of college football.

Heading into Utah’s 2023 season, Ganther’s group is arguably the best in the Pac-12 and one of the top groups in the country. While Jackson will be the horse when it comes to the carries, both him and Bernard are likely to take turns starting or even sharing the backfield.

Let’s take a look at the group:





The Starters

Ja’Quinden Jackson

Sophomore

6-foot-2, 228 pounds

The quarterback-turned-running back was a revelation for Utah in 2022, making the switch after injuries and other issues depleted the running back room. Despite flashes, it didn’t click immediately for Jackson. However, when it finally did, it was must-see TV.

It’s a stacked room, but Jackson is the workhorse expected to see the bulk of the carries. His size, speed, power, and elusiveness should make him one of the best backs in college football.





Micah Bernard

Junior

6-foot, 200 pounds

Finally healthy after playing through two years of nagging injuries, Bernard is as tough as they come. Despite the expectations of Jackson seeing the bulk of the carries, Bernard should see double-digit attempts. He’ll also be heavily used in the passing game. Him and Jackson are the perfect complement of styles to one another.





The Backups

Jaylon Glover

Sophomore

5-foot-8, 205 pounds

The talented sophomore showed up for the 2022 season trying to be prepared with packing on the weight. However, this resulted in a lost step and not as much wiggle as he had in high school. Glover recognized this and dropped 20 pounds in the offseason, regaining much of the form that made him the Class 6A Player of the Year in Florida as a high school senior.

Don’t count him out of the equation.





Chris Curry

Senior

5-foot-11, 220 pounds

Curry is a quick and violent runner who started in the CFP 2019 Championship Game win for LSU. After playing in 27 games at LSU, he transferred to Utah. Under former running backs coach Kiel McDonald, it’s fair to say Curry wasn’t used correctly as they had him running more east to west.

When Ganther came in, it was a different story. Curry has a very similar running style to his coach and former Ute-great. There was a lot of excitement about him in the program before his season ending foot injury.

He’ll be ready when his number is called.





Charlie Vincent

Junior

5-foot-10, 200 pounds

It’s yet to be determined if Vincent will be passed by any one of the trio of talented freshmen listed below, but he’s a serviceable back that the team trusts and he can also be utilized in passing situations.





The Others

It feels crazy to not do individual breakdowns for all three of Mike Mitchell, Dijon Stanley, John Randle Jr. The newcomers join a talented group and they all provide the elite speed and playmaking skills that can be utilized at one point or another.





UteNation Take

This group will likely be relied on heavily, as quarterback Cam Rising gets his legs back under him. Good thing for Utah, the group is up for the challenge. Barring anything crazy happening, it would be a surprise to see anyone other than Jackson getting the bulk of the carries. However, because of his receiving skills, Bernard could rival him for most touches/targets in games. They can be in a way, viewed as 1a and 1b.

Curry is much more than a goal line back, so it’ll be intriguing to see how Offensive Coordinator Andy Ludwig and Ganther fit him in. If Glover continues to show the wiggle and explosiveness that he showed before arriving at Utah, they have to find ways to get him the ball too.

As good as Mitchell, Stanley, and Randle Jr. will eventually be, it wouldn’t be shocking to see one of the three break from the pack and get opportunities. A year in a college weight room — and also learning from talented backs — will do wonders for all three of them.



