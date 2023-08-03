



Utah linebackers coach Colton Swan has entered fall camp with the difficult, yet fulfilling task of sorting out Utah’s depth chart at linebacker.

The Utes return both Karene Reid and Lander Barton. Reid was AP Second Team All Pac-12 in 2022, while Barton was the Pac-12 Freshman Defensive Player of the Year. They also welcome in Levani Damuni, who was a team captain at Stanford last season, while 2020 starter Sione Fotu also returns from his LDS mission.

It’s a loaded group, with even more talent patiently waiting to prove themselves. Let’s take a look at how things stack out.





Starters

Karene Reid

Junior

6-foot, 227 pounds

With another season under his belt and a full campaign as a starter, linebacker Karene Reid took his game to the next level in 2022. For the year, Reid led all linebackers with 72 tackles, 9.5 of which were tackles for loss and included 5 sacks. Looking ahead to 2023, Reid should continue as the position leader and is determined to have his best season yet with the hope of gaining the attention of some NFL scouts.





Lander Barton

Sophomore

6-foot-4, 242 pounds

Lander Barton was simply sensational last season as the former Pac-12 Freshman Defensive Player of the Year adjusted quickly and got better each week. Now 15 pounds heavier than he was a season ago while still maintaining the same amount of explosiveness and athleticism, Coach Whittingham himself is expecting big things from the young linebacker in his second season.





Levani Damuni

Senior

6-foot-2, 241 pounds

An absolute steal from the transfer portal, former Stanford Cardinal Levani Damuni is a powerful and talented linebacker back who brings a plethora of experience to the room. From 2019-22, Damuni logged 207 tackles in 31 appearances. Last season alone, the veteran defender recorded 76 total tackles, 45 of which were solo and included 3.5 for a loss. Alongside Reid and Barton, the starters are a three-headed-monster with loads of depth behind them.





The Backups

Justin Medlock

R-Freshman

6-foot, 220 pounds

Another incredibly talented prospect with loads of potential, Justin Medlock has come a long way since last season and is on pace to make a name for himself in 2023. In addition to being one of the fastest amongst the group, according to a source, Medlock is at times the best linebacker in the group. With his speed, Medlock can blow up plays in the backfield but has also come a long way in defending both pass and run plays. Watch for his name this fall.





Josh Calvert

Junior

6-foot-2, 223 pounds

Despite the transfer of his younger brother Ethan and very limited time the past two seasons, Josh Calvert has remained committed to Utah and is right in the mix amongst the backups, adding a ton of depth and reliability when his name is called.





Hayden Furey

Senior

6-foot-2, 232 pounds

Hayden Furey remains a solid veteran option depthwise as he’s know been with the program for four seasons and has been called upon in certain situations. Last season he logged nine tackles and a pass breakup in 13 appearances.





Sione Fotu

Freshman

6-foot, 226 pounds

Sione Fotu has officially returned home from his two-year church mission and adds even more young talent to a loaded position group. Back in 2020, Fotu had flashes of greatness as he recorded 13 total tackles in five games with three starts. While it will inevitably take some time to return to form, this position group is simply overflowing with talent from top to bottom. He regained his freshman eligibility due to the Covid year not counting eligibility wise.





UteNation Take

How in the world do you utilize all of these linebackers? That’s a great problem for Swan to have. Can Utah show enough versatility to go with a large amount of three backer sets? The recent track record typically has Utah going with five defensive backs, but both Reid and Barton possess freakish cover skills for their size. Regardless, Utah has six guys that deserve legit playing and three, possibly four — depending on how fast Fotu can regain his form — that could start for most Pac-12 schools.



