UteNation Countdown to Kickoff: No. 97 Jadon Redding





With 97 days until kickoff for the University of Utah, it’s time to talk about a kicker. Jadon Redding will be looking to get back to his 2020 form after losing his starting role in 2021, only to regain it because his replacement wasn’t any better.

Let’s face it, the Utah special teams cost the Utes games in 2021–most notably the punting, kicking and the snapping after Keegan Markgraf went down.

Despite his struggles, Redding was solid enough in 2020 to be named First-Team All-Pac-12. He followed that up in 2021 going 41-43 on PATs and 10-14 on field goals. He set a career high in the Pac-12 Championship Game with a 50 yard field goal.

At one point, Utah is going to need him to make a crucial kick keeping their high 2022 hopes alive. Will he come through? Only time will tell.





UteNation Take

Or in this instance, former Ute kicker Golden Whetman’s Take…

“Jadon is now in his 4th year & I expect him to make a jump in maturity and strength. Him and I have discussed him working on parts of his body strength and taking care of his body. He’s 22 years old now, which historically has been a great age for Utah kickers and their development. He’s very technically sound, and the few things we’ve discussed as minor tweaks like keeping his eyes down but chest up with a strong follow through have been improving. That may have contributed to his 50+ yard field goal in the Pac 12 championship game.”

-Golden Whetman





Remembering Redding’s recruitment

Although he came to Utah as a walkon, Redding was a well-respected kicker in the 2018 class, even holding a reported offer from Maryland. Despite his accolades, he took a year off to focus on his academics and eventually tripped Utah and made his announcement shortly after.



