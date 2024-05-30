



There are 91 days left until the University of Utah’s 2024 season kicks off, and today we discuss no. 91, Jonah Lea’ea. The redshirt freshman saw action against Arizona State last season, preserving his redshirt. The 6-foot-5, 247-pound defensive end has already packed on over 30 pounds since his senior year in high school football.

Lea’ea is part of a defensive end group that lost consensus All-American Jonah Elliss early to the NFL Draft. Despite that loss, the room remains talented with three players who can start on most teams in the country: Van Fillinger, Logan Fano, and Connor O’Toole, plus intriguing underclassmen talent waiting in the wings.





UteNation Take

In a deep defensive end room, Lea’ea is a wildcard. There was some question last season if he would continue to pack on weight for defensive tackle or settle in at the end position, but he heads into summer conditioning at 247 pounds.

The top three defensive ends are obvious with the return of Fillinger, Fano, and O’Toole. However, Fano is coming back from an ACL injury, Fillinger played through injuries most of last season, and O’Toole missed time due to a groin injury. Lea’ea was making waves in practice as a freshman, but he only played in one game due to a deep room. He was also adjusting to the position full time, after also playing linebacker in high school.

By the end of the 2024 season, everyone — including Big-12 opponents — will know the name, Jonah Lea’ea.



