There are 90 days until the University of Utah opens the season against Southern Utah on August 29th, and that means we discuss no. 90, John Henry Daley today. The freshman transfer from BYU played his high school ball at Lone Peak HS and was one of the top recruits in Utah in the 2023 class.

Daley is part of a stacked defensive ends group that already seems to have its two-deep mostly solidified with Van Fillinger, Logan Fano, and Connor O’Toole leading the way. Can Daley work his way into being the fourth man in the rotation? Time will tell.





UteNation Take

At 6-foot-4 and 253 pounds, Daley looks the part, but he needs to prove his worth in a loaded group. The relative of former BYU standout David Nixon, Daley has all of the tools and he’ll be looking to have a similar impact to former Cougar Logan Fano, who was a nightmare for opposing offenses before his knee injury last season.

Daley will have plenty of time to develop with a stacked two-deep, but like Fano did last season, if Daley forces his way into playing time, it will be a welcomed problem to have.





Remembering Daley’s Recruitment

A 5.7 three-star recruit out of high school for the 2021 class, Daley chose to attend BYU and then served an LDS mission. He played in three games with BYU in 2023 while he was knocking off the mission rust and still developing before deciding this offseason to join the team up north in the Utes.



