UteNation Countdown to Kickoff: No. 90 Devin Kaufusi





It’s now 90 days until the University of Utah’s 2022 season kicks off and today we take a look at no. 90, senior Devin Kaufusi. The 6-foot-7 tower in the middle has become a staple within the defensive tackle rotation and should have a major impact again in his final season as a Ute.

Kaufusi played in all 14 games in 2021, earning two starts at the right defensive tackle position. He is a little taller and leaner than the typical interior defensive lineman at 6-foot-7 and 288 pounds, and he gives opposing offenses a different kind of player in which to prepare. Kaufusi is the elder statesman of the position group with Junior Tafuna, Tevita Fotu, Tennessee Pututau, Fua Pututau, Simote Pepa, Alika Vimahi, and Keanu Tanuvasa.





UteNation Take

Kaufusi put on over 40 pounds after arriving to Utah and switching from defensive end to tackle, but he could probably put on a little more muscle to give him more stability in the middle of the defense. That being said, he has kept his athleticism with the extra weight and is really developing into a force for the Utes.

As with the rest of the position group, Kaufusi should benefit from Coach Luther Elliss, particularly with the attacking mindset to really take advantage of his athleticism, but still holding down blocks to let the linebackers make plays. Kaufusi’s stats do not jump off the page, but his presence is regularly felt even if he’s not the one finishing off plays. With the planned heavy rotation they plan to use, that could really maximize Kaufusi’s reps.





Remembering Kaufusi’s Recruitment

Kaufusi was a lightly-recruited 6-foot-6 outside linebacker who committed to BYU’s 2015 class in 2013. I’ll be completely honest—no offense, Devin—when he announced he was transferring, I reached out to my contacts and assumed with his previous production that it was as a preferred walkon. However, Utah offered a scholarship by gambling on the Kaufusi genes and their own well-respected scouting and it has paid off. -Alex Markham