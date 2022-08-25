



We hit single digits in the UteNation Countdown to Kickoff with nine days left and today we look at Utah's single season rushing touchdown record holder, no. 9 Tavion Thomas. Thomas was a Pac-12 All-Conference First-Team recipient in 2021 on his way to 1,108 yards and 21 touchdowns, averaging 5.4 yards per carry. What might be most surprising about those numbers is that Thomas technically started in only four of the 13 games he saw action—with nine games of 15+ carries. Thomas impressively stepped into a unique situation after the tragic loss of Ty Jordan, who was on his way to possibly re-writing the Utah football record books in his own right.





UteNation Take

Thomas has had some rough times this offseason, for example, showing up late to the spring game. He also gained and then had to shed a decent amount of weight. That being said, word is that Tavion has had a great fall camp. It might be lofty to expect Thomas to hit 20+ touchdowns again in 2022, especially with all of the offensive options on the offense, but he could definitely top the 1,000 yard mark if he stays healthy. Utah football has produced great backs with impressive consistency in recent years, and Thomas has all the potential to make his mark in the school record books. While the running back room is loaded, there’s no question who the lead back is. Similar to going into last year, consistency will be the key for Thomas in 2022.





Remembering Thomas' Recruitment

Prior to Utah, Thomas was a 5.8 rated 4-star recruit by Rivals, ultimately picking the local school, Cincinnati, back in February of 2018. Originally an Oklahoma commit right up until the end, Thomas had a long list of suitors, holding offers from Arizona State, Arkansas, Georgia, Iowa, Iowa State, LSU, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pitt, Purdue, Texas, USC, Wisconsin, and a few others. The reason for his change in commitment had to do with qualifying at Oklahoma. Instead of taking a redshirt after four games into his sophomore season and starting fresh the following year, Thomas entered the transfer portal and landed at Independence.



