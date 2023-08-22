We are in the single digits in the UteNation countdown to kickoff series. With nine days left, today we discuss no. 9 Elijah “Scooby” Davis. Davis played in three games in 2022, preserving his redshirt season. The 6-foot-1 cornerback has a background in track and field, and he fits the mold of what Utah looks for in its defensive backs.





Heading into the season, the cornerbacks look as if they’re about to be a huge strength yet again for the defense.





UteNation Take

During spring ball, Scooby found himself getting valuable reps at the nickelback position, after spring starter Tao Johnson missed time due to injury. He took full advantage of those reps, being highlighted as a pleasant surprise out of all the underclassmen in camp.





That positive progress has continued through spring ball, but the secondary has also added more talent. Look for defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley and cornerbacks coach Sharrieff Shah to find ways to to get his athleticism and talent on the field.









Remembering Davis’ Recruitment

Davis had over 20 offers coming out of high school, as the raw talent was clear to many. Not long after his official visit to Salt Lake City, Davis committed to the Utes. Utah beat out Illinois, Missouri, and South Florida for hisservices.



