Here at UteNation, we usually stick to our rules we set years ago when we started the Countdown to Kickoff series. Are they a scholarship player? Did they participate in spring ball? Occasionally we break those rules, and today with nine days left, we’re doing just that with No. 9 Damien Alford. The senior transfer receiver from Syracuse came to Utah after spring ball.

In Alford’s time at Syracuse, he recorded 67 catches for 1,291 yards (7 TD). In 2023 he had 610 receiving yards on 33 catches (3 TD) in 2023, starting all 13 games as a team captain.

Utah quarterback Cam Rising suddenly has a loaded receiver room, and Alford is looking to make his mark in his one and only year at Utah.





UteNation Take

The 6-foot-6 and 210 pound playmaker provides Rising with a mismatch nightmare and a deep threat at receiver. Throughout his college career, Alford has averaged 19.3 yards per reception. He came to Utah with championship aspirations, knowing full well that it’s not a given that he’ll be the top target.

Utah’s offense should look vastly different in 2024. Not only does Rising return from his knee injury in the 2023 Rose Bowl, the Utes also plan to let him sling the ball around the field at a much higher rate than most Kyle Whittingham-led Utah teams.

Alford will be a vital part of the offense as they look to pile up the points on their way to earning a spot in the CFP.





Remembering Alford’s Recruitment

Alford’s recruitment came down to schools such as Florida, Florida State, Oklahoma, Miami, Penn State, Kentucky, and Virginia. He was a three-star 5.7 rated receiver in the 2020 class. Alford and Syracuse parted ways in February 2024, and he weighed out his options until after spring ball ultimately choosing the Utes.