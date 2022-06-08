UteNation Countdown to Kickoff: No. 88 Landon Morris





The University of Utah under the tutelage of Freddie Whittingham has fast become known for their production at the tight end position. With 88 days until kickoff, UteNation now takes a look at freshman transfer tight end Landon Morris.

The 6-foot-5 and 233 pounder arrived on campus for spring ball, after signing in the December signing period. This past season, Morris arrived at Syracuse for fall camp, only to quickly find out that the initial plans they told them they had for him, weren’t the actual plans he claims he was told to expect. Therefore, he left before the season began.

He joins a loaded position group with both Brant Kuithe and Dalton Kincaid returning for their senior seasons. Both who are squarely on the NFL radar.





UteNation Take

The 2022 season should be viewed as a developmental year for Morris, not necessarily because he needs it, but because there is no shortage of talent at tight end. Aside from Kuithe and Kincaid, there’s also Thomas Yassmin, who the program believes is on the verge of a breakout. There’s also versatile Idaho transfer Logan Kendall.

If called on, Morris showed enough in spring ball to provide some intrigue as a pass-catcher, but he’ll need to add weight to be an eventual every-down tight end.

His future is bright, that future just shouldn’t be expected to be in 2022.





Remembering Morris’ Recruitment

The Utes didn’t initially pursue Morris out of high school, as Fisher, Indiana isn’t an area that they actively recruit. However, once Morris left Syracuse, Utah did their due-diligence as they do with most P5 transfers and they liked what they saw. From there, there really wasn’t a contentious recruiting battle for Morris as he was intrigued by the Utes almost immediately upon their interest. He committed shortly after his Utes visit.



