UteNation Countdown to Kickoff: No 86 Dalton Kincaid





86 days left until kickoff brings the UteNation countdown to a valuable asset to the offense that delayed NFL aspirations for one more season: Dalton Kincaid. Kincaid received an invite to the 2022 NFL Combine after earning All-Pac-12 honorable mention, but by then he was already set on returning to Salt Lake City. The 6-foot-4 senior hauled in eight receiving touchdowns in 2021 while averaging 14.2 yards per reception. Heading into their senior seasons, Kincaid and fellow senior Brant Kuithe lead a tight end group that is loaded with talent, as those two are arguably quarterback Cam Rising’s two favorite targets.





UteNation Take

Kincaid’s skillset is what modern offenses covet: ideal size for the position at 6-foot-4, moves well, great hands, and is solid in the run game. After a breakout spring and fall in 2021, Kincaid firmly entrenched himself as a weapon that defenses have to account for every time he is on the field. Kincaid only played football for one year in high school, but he has progressed every single season and there is no reason to think his game won’t grow again in 2022. He last season finished with a touchdown in each of the final three games of the season, and his eight receiving touchdowns led tight ends in the Pac-12.

It is difficult not to hype up the tight end group as a whole, but especially Kincaid with the momentum he built through the end of last season. With the combination of Kincaid, Kuithe, and another tight end yet to be determined, offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig will have many options to be creative in both the passing and running game.

While we highlight Kincaid’s receiving skills, it is his blocking that gives the offense the ability to mask its true intentions to the defense. Like an explosive wing basketball player that can also consistently drain the three-pointer, Kincaid being able to excel both as a blocker and passer makes him a true offensive threat.





Remembering Kincaid’s Recruitment

Kincaid was a huge recruiting win for Utah tight ends coach Freddie Whittingham, as he was considered the top tight end transfer at the FCS level. At the time, multiple NFL scouts felt he had pro talent. Attending USD on an academic scholarship allowed for Kincaid to be ruled immediately eligible last fall, giving him valuable game time experience with a "free" season.



