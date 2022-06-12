UteNation Countdown to Kickoff: No. 83 Jonah Elliss

In today’s edition of Countdown to Kickoff for the University of Utah football team, we discuss the ultimate legacy name in no. 83 Jonah Elliss. If you think following in his father’s footsteps was a lot, try having him as part of the coaching staff. However, the shadow of Luther Elliss does not loom too large over Jonah, in fact, he embraces the legacy and dons the same jersey number. The young defensive end looks to eventually join the ranks of all-time great Utes, but until then, Jonah Elliss has time to grow and develop.





UteNation Take

A non-football injury forced Elliss to miss spring ball in 2021, but he fully recovered in time for the season to see action in all 14 games as a reserve defensive end/linebacker and on special teams. He started to make a bigger impact towards the end of the season, highlighted by his first career sack in the Pac-12 Championship game against the Oregon Ducks.

The 6-foot-2 sophomore has added more muscle to his frame and is listed at 240 pounds, solidifying his station as a defensive end. He also runs a jaw-dropping 4.5 second 40 at that size. He is a great athlete with superior speed and technique coming off the edge. Coming to Utah, Elliss’ athleticism gave the coaching staff flexibility to line up at linebacker, defensive end, or even tight end and H-back. It appears that he has found a home utilizing his speed to become a terror at the defensive end spot.

UteNation has identified him as a breakout candidate for 2022, with some Alex Markham talks to believing that Elliss has All-Conference potential for the upcoming season.





Remembering Elliss’ Recruitment

One would think that being the son of a college legend and a former All-Pro, that when the son dominates in high school, they’ll be highly-rated and highly-recruited. Well, unlike his brothers who played football at a Colorado powerhouse, Jonah played his high school ball in Moscow, Idaho where he looked like an adult tackling elementary school kids. Therefore, some would argue that it was tough to get a true read on his talent.

Aside from Utah, his biggest offers came from Boise State, Louisville, and Washington State. However, there was never really a question on where he'd go as he chose the Utes near the start of his senior season. Therefore the bigger offers never really came in.




