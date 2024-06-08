With 82 days left in the UteNation Countdown to Kickoff series, we get to discuss no. 82, Landen King. The 6-foot-5 tight end joined the Utes by way of the transfer portal last season from Auburn where he lined up at both tight end and receiver.

In 2023, King played in all 13 games with four starts. While his 14 catches for 166 yards and 3 touchdowns are not jaw-dropping, his athleticism speed itself and emerged towards the end of the season as another offensive tool for Offensive Coordinator Andy Ludwig.





UteNation Take

The Utah tight end room is ridiculously loaded and it’s led by Brant Kuithe and King. Here’s the thing though, while Kuithe is a Ute legend and quarterback Cam Rising’s most trusted target, King might be the most lethal out of anyone on the offense.

King has a ridiculously large catch radius and has a knack for getting open. Rising has been open about his eagerness to throw to King and King is salivating at the opportunity to be led by Rising.

The junior probably won’t lead the team in receptions, but he’s a favorite to lead the offense in explosive plays and yards.

The biggest question will be how much weight King gains over the summer. In the spring he was at 222 pounds, so he’ll most likely fill a hybrid WR/TE role. There’s zero question, however, that if Utah makes the CFP like their 2024 goal is, that King will be a vital part that leads them to a place that Utah has yet to arrive at.



