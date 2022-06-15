UteNation Countdown to Kickoff: No. 80 Brant Kuithe





Eighty days until kickoff for the University of Utah’s 2022 football season brings us to one of the most unique offensive weapons in the country, no. 80 Brant Kuithe. Kuithe has been part of the Utes’ renaissance at the tight end position in recent years, earning All-Pac-12 Second Team honors in 2019, 2020, and 2021. His 129 career receptions is the most by a Utah tight end since at least 1996, having lead the team in receptions in 2019 and 2020.

Kuithe, along with fellow tight end Dalton Kincaid, put NFL aspirations on hold for one more season. Together, they offer offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig and position coach Fred Whittingham endless options for the Utah offense. Expectations for the University of Utah are at an all-time high going into the 2022 season and Kuithe should play a key role in the campaign.





UteNation Take

During his time on campus, Kuithe has lined up all over the field and is a threat in both the passing and running game. The 6-foot-2 offensive weapon does not fit the prototypical tight end mold, but his athleticism gives him the versatility to line up as an in-line tight end, H-back, slot, or even on the perimeter. With the departure of long-time Ute Britain Covey, Kuithe will probably see increased usage in the offense. Additionally, depending on the readiness of Thomas Yassmin, Logan Kendall, Taniela Pututau, and Landon Morris, plenty of that usage might be in more of a slot role role.

The emergence of Kincaid’s production at the end of last season will force defenses to pick their poison, and that is just within the tight end group. A proven potent running game, higher expectations for the wide receivers, and a seasoned tight end group gives quarterback Cam Rising a multitude of options. All of the options defenses will need to account for increases the chances for a big play by Kuithe via a motion sweep or wheel route down the sidelines. Defenses keying in on Kuithe will open up other opportunities for the offense. It goes without saying, he’s vital to Utah’s offense.





Remembering Kuithe’s Recruitment

Like his twin brother, Brant was also a one-time commit to Rice University out of Katy, TX. Kuithe signed with Utah in 2018 after he and his brother Blake committed just a few weeks before signing day.

Although he wasn’t heavily recruited, Kuithe did have some quality offers from such teams as Boise State, Colorado, and Iowa State. He’s another great example of an under-the-radar pick up from the Utes, in which they see something that others don’t and end up with an immediate contributor.



