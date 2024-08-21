With just 8 days left in the UteNation Countdown to Kickoff, today we discuss quarterback Brandon Rose. The sophomore has fallen down the depth chart a little this fall with the emergence of true freshman Isaac Wilson as QB2, but it should not be forgotten that until a bizarre injury last fall, Rose was very much in the running to back up Cam Rising. Rose has not played a down for Utah yet, but he has valuable experience running the scout team.





UteNation Take

Rose has a strong arm and is decisive in his reads, so he is still a very capable backup at this point in his young career. The hope is he won’t be deterred that Wilson is the current QB2, talent in stride and become what Utah was starting to see before his injury last season.

Rose’s scout team experience and time in the film room should not be underestimated. A crazy injury derailed his opportunity in 2023, but Ute fans know all too well how important having a good backup quarterback is for a successful season.





Remembering Rose’s Recruitment

Rose did not attend a lot of camps between his junior and senior seasons, so he flew under the radar a little bit compared to what some other Murrieta HS alumni might get. Rose held 8 offers from Utah, Arizona State, Boise State, Colorado, Kansas, Nevada, Northwestern, and UNLV.